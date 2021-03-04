Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina's political adviser HT Imam passes away

By PTI

DHAKA: HT Imam, the political adviser to Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, died on Thursday at a military hospital here.

Imam, 81, breathed his last at 1.15 am.

He was undergoing treatment at the Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka, Awami League Office Secretary Biplab Barua said in a social media post.

Imam, who was the cabinet secretary to the 1971 wartime government, was hospitalised with various age-related problems, Dhaka Tribune reported.

After the Awami League headed by Hasina formed the government following the 2008 election, Imam was appointed as the public administration affairs adviser to the prime minister.

Following the 2014 elections, he was made the political affairs adviser to the prime minister.

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Hasina expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Imam, the report said.

In a condolence message, the president said the role of Imam was very important in the Great Liberation War.

Hasina prayed for the eternal salvation of the departed soul and expressed sympathy to the bereaved family, United News of Bangladesh reported.