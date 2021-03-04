STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

DOE reviving loan program, says Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm

The program will be overseen by Jigar Shah, a longtime clean-energy entrepreneur who helped pioneer solar power in the US.

Published: 04th March 2021 03:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2021 03:18 PM   |  A+A-

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON: As part of its clean-energy agenda, the Biden administration is reviving an Energy Department program that disbursed billions of dollars in loan guarantees to companies such as electric car maker Tesla and the failed solar company Solyndra, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm says.

The loan program helped launch the country’s first utility-scale wind and solar farms as part of the Obama administration's efforts to create "green jobs,'' but largely went dormant under President Donald Trump.

The program boosted Tesla's efforts to become a behemoth in electric cars, but it stumbled with a major loan guarantee to Solyndra, the California solar company that failed soon after receiving federal money a decade ago, costing taxpayers more than $500 million.

Republicans and other critics cite Solyndra as an example of wasteful spending under President Barack Obama's stimulus program, and the loan guarantees have largely dried up in recent years. The Energy Department provided $12 billion in guarantees for the Vogtle nuclear power station in Georgia, but few other loans were offered under Trump.

That's about to change — in a big way, Granholm says.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Granholm said up to $40 billion in guarantees will be made available for a variety of clean-energy projects, including wind, solar and hydro power, advanced vehicles, geothermal and even nuclear.

“It's got to be clean. That’s it,'' she said. “And when I say clean, you know, it’s technologies that are being researched in the lab,'' like projects to capture and store carbon dioxide emissions, so-called green hydrogen fuel and other energy sources, she said.

The program will be overseen by Jigar Shah, a longtime clean-energy entrepreneur who helped pioneer solar power in the U.S.

While Republicans are likely to focus on avoiding a repeat of Solyndra, Granholm, a former Michigan governor, said Tesla is a better example. The company's founder, Elon Musk, repaid the loan in full years ahead of schedule and Tesla is now one of the world's leading makers of electric cars and battery storage.

“I mean, obviously that was two administrations ago,'' she said, referring to Solyndra, which went bankrupt in 2011. “We’ve learned a lot since then. People understand that when you invest in technology that is new, you’re going to have some that don’t succeed.''

Still, the loan program overall has returned more than $500 million to taxpayers, “people paying back their loans with interest,'' Granholm said.

Granholm called herself a “huge fan” of Shah, who co-hosts an energy podcast and advises investors on low-carbon projects. “I’m very excited about his leadership and about actually using the DOE loan program again,'' she said.

The program “was a bit moribund over the past few years,” she said Wednesday, but it's “an amazing tool.'' While it has to be “streamlined" so it's easier for companies to apply, “we know it had amazing success, for example with Tesla in the past, and we know it can have amazing success in the future with some changes."

On other topics, Granholm said she thinks electric utilities can reach President Joe Biden's goal of 100 percent clean electricity by 2035. The head of a utility lobbying group said last month that the 2035 date would be “an incredibly difficult situation to handle” for most U.S. electricity providers.

Getting to 80% or 90% of clean electricity is “doable,” she said. “And the last bit is going to be harder, but we have to do it.” The good news is that companies have time to make the transition and improve the technology needed produce clean power at a larger scale, she said.

Granholm also pledged that the Energy Department would be part of Biden's commitment to environmental justice. Shalanda Baker, deputy director for energy justice and Granholm's equity adviser, will lead the effort, targeting disadvantaged communities that have lost jobs in coal mines or power plants or are located near refineries, incinerators or other hazards.

Biden has pledged that 40% of the benefits of clean-energy investments will go to disadvantaged communities, “so that they are not forgotten, not unseen,'' Granholm said.

Granholm, who took office Feb. 25 after being confirmed by the Senate, said her first week on the job “has been an amazing, under-the-firehose learning experience.''

Like previous energy secretaries, Granholm said she has been impressed by the agency's breadth and scope, as well as the intricate research and sheer number of scientists with doctoral degrees at the department's 17 national labs. The Energy Department oversees the nation's nuclear stockpile, among other responsibilities.

“It’s just really an amazing organization, and I can’t wait to learn even more every day,'' Granholm said. “I look forward to seeing the fruits of all of that research be put into the field.''

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jennifer Granholm Energy Secretary DOE Energy Department
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin 81% effective, shows interim analysis of Stage 3 trial
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
A few OTT platforms show porn content, should be screened: SC
Metroman E Sreedharan during the inspection of the reconstructed Palarivattom Flyover in Kochi on Thursday (Photo | Albin Mathew)
Kerala polls: BJP names 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan as its CM face
The 'Womeniya Band' (Photo | Special arrangement)
Uttarakhand's all-female 'Womeniya Band' sings its way to fame

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Pak Comedian's 'How to speak English like Shashi Tharoor' video goes viral
Anti-coup protesters with makeshift shields stand watching in Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
'Deadliest' day since military coup in Myanmar turns violent, 38 dead
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp