STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Russia reports over 11,000 new COVID-19 cases, 441 deaths

Russia's cumulative case count has now reached 4,312,181 cases, with the rate of increase at 0.26 per cent, according to the center.

Published: 06th March 2021 05:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2021 05:01 PM   |  A+A-

A healthcare worker prepares a dose of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, at the Del Norte Hospital in El Alto, Bolivia

A healthcare worker prepares a dose of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, at the Del Norte Hospital in El Alto, Bolivia. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

MOSCOW: Russia's coronavirus tally has increased by 11,022 cases over the past 24 hours, slightly down from the 11,024 cases recorded the day before, the government's coronavirus response center said in an update on Saturday.

"Over the past day, 11,022 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,290 cases (11.7 per cent) without clinical symptoms," the center said.

The highest local daily increases were confirmed in Moscow (1,820), St. Petersburg (975) and the Moscow Region (746), as stated in the update.

Russia's cumulative case count has now reached 4,312,181 cases, with the rate of increase at 0.26 per cent, according to the center.

The death toll has reached 88,726, with an increase of 441 over the past day, down from 462 from the day before. Moscow and St.Petersburg reported highest daily increase in coronavirus-related fatalities -- 50 and 39 respectively.

Total recoveries count 3,900,348 as 15,027 more people were discharged from hospitals over the past day, down from 15,464 from the day before.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RUSSIA COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This Chandigarh cop does her weekend duty with baby in hand
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp