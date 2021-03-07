STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Mine blast in central Syria kills 18

At least three others were hurt 'in the explosion of two landmines left behind by terrorist groups' in the countryside near the city of Salamiyah

Published: 07th March 2021 09:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2021 09:42 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By AFP

DAMASCUS: At least 18 people were killed when two landmines exploded in the central Syrian province of Hama on Sunday, state TV reported.

At least three others were hurt "in the explosion of two landmines left behind by terrorist groups" in the countryside near the city of Salamiyah, according to the Al-Ikhbariya channel.

The official SANA news agency said all those killed were civilians. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said the victims were likely truffle farmers.

Explosives left in fields, along roads or even in buildings by all sides in Syria's almost decade-long conflict have wounded thousands of civilians and killed hundreds of others, according to the Observatory.

Truffle digging has seen many people, including women and children, lose their lives in the country's centre, northeast and east in recent years.

Across Syria, more than 10 million people live in areas contaminated by explosive hazards, the United Nations has said.

In January, the Action on Armed Violence watchdog recorded 192 deaths in Syria from explosive weapons, 65 percent of which were due to improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and five percent to landmines. 

Syria's war has killed more than 387,000 people and displaced millions since it began a decade ago this month with the brutal repression of anti-government protests.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Syria blast Syria crisis
India Matters
Cyberabad commissioner VC Sajjanar said they have arrested 24 people including the CEO and COO of the firm (Photo | Special arrangement)
Hyderabad cops bust scam by firm that duped 10 lakh people to tune of Rs 1,500 crore
The show marks the digital debut of '90s stars Juhi Chawla and Ayesha Jhulka. (Photo | Twitter)
Amazon Prime announces all-female led series 'Hush Hush' on Women's Day
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
On Women's Day, Karnataka announces six-months child care leave for employees 
A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a person. (File Photo | EPS)
86.25% new COVID cases in 6 states including 3 from South India: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a person. (File Photo | EPS)
86.25 per cent new COVID cases in 6 states: Government
Central team hints at more infectious but less deadly coronavirus mutation in Maharashtra
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp