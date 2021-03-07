STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Myanmar protesters rally after overnight raids on opposition figures

Yangon-based activist Maung Saungkha flagged there were coordinated protests across multiple cities and regional areas on Sunday as part of a two-day general strike.

Published: 07th March 2021 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2021 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

Myanmar democracy protests

Protesters shout slogans and display images of deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi during an anti-coup protest march in Mandalay, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

YANGON: Myanmar anti-coup demonstrators have vowed big turnouts Sunday as the junta regime intensifies its crackdown, following overnight raids in parts of Yangon which targeted officials from Aung San Suu Kyi's political party.

The country has been in chaos since the February 1 coup which ousted civilian leader Suu Kyi from power and triggered a mass uprising opposing the military junta regime.

Wednesday was the deadliest day so far, with the United Nations saying at least 38 people were gunned down as security forces fired into crowds, shooting some protesters in the head.

The UN rights office also said it has verified at least 54 deaths since the coup -- though the actual number could be far higher -- and more than 1,700 people have been detained.

Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party confirmed some officials were arrested in overnight raids.

"It's true that in some townships NLD officials were arrested. But we do not know exactly how many persons were taken or arrested," party official Soe Win told AFP.

NLD MP Sithu Maung posted on Facebook that security forces last night were searching the party's information officer U Maung Maung at his house but couldn't find him.

"U Maung Maung’s brother was beaten by police and soldiers and his body was held in an upside-down position while he was tortured because there was no one to arrest," the MP said.

State-run media on Sunday warned lawmakers involved in a group -- called the Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw which is claiming to be the legitimately elected government of Myanmar -- that they are committing "high treason" and could be sentenced to death or 22 years jail.

The junta has declared group members persona non-grata and says those who communicate with them could face seven years jail.

Undeterred 

Yangon-based activist Maung Saungkha flagged there were coordinated protests across multiple cities and regional areas on Sunday as part of a two-day general strike.

"We are willing to die for our country," he said.

"This current situation is worse (than the past regime). So do we stay under this condition or do we fight?  This time we must fight to win. We believe that fighting together with the young generation will get us the victory."

On Saturday, state-run media announced that if civil servants continued to boycott work, "they will be fired" with immediate effect from March 8. The junta is pushing for banks to reopen Monday.

But demonstrators insist they will continue to defy authorities over the next two days.

Police and soldiers Sunday in the Yangon district of San Chaung were removing makeshifts barricades and using sound bombs and tear gas to disperse protesters.

In Yangon's North Okkalapa township, protesting took on a musical flavour with guitarists and drummers and vocalists wearing Suu Kyi tshirts, singing revolutionary songs at an impromptu concert. 

"It's important, brothers and sisters, let us unite in unity," the crowd sang.

While a crowd numbering in the thousands hit the streets in Mandalay -- Myanmar's second biggest city -- chanting: "don't serve the military, get out, get out."

Many sat on roads under umbrellas with signs saying "free our elected leaders".

That city lost another life Saturday, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, which reported a 21-year-old Ko Naing Min Ko died after being shot in the leg and beaten by security forces the previous day.

The monitoring group also said people connected to the military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party were responsible for two deaths on Saturday morning in the Magway region - a 17-year-old youth and an NLD party official.

Meanwhile, scores of Myanmar citizens are at the border with India waiting to join about 50 others who have already crossed the frontier to flee the country's coup turmoil, Indian officials said Saturday.

Myanmar authorities have written to their Indian counterparts requesting eight police who fled this week be sent home.

A total of 48 Myanmar nationals, have entered India's northeastern state of Mizoram, a senior officer in the Assam Rifles paramilitary force told AFP.

"At least 85 civilians from Myanmar have been waiting at the international border to enter India," the official added, speaking on condition of anonymity.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Myanmar Myanmar military coup Myanmar protests
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This Chandigarh cop does her weekend duty with baby in hand
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp