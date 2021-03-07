STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pope arrives at Qaraqosh church in northern Iraq

Francis is visiting the community on the Nineveh Plains where only a fraction of families have returned after fleeing the IS onslaught in 2014.

Published: 07th March 2021 03:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2021 03:38 PM   |  A+A-

Pope Francis, surrounded by shells of destroyed churches, arrives to pray for the victims of war at Hosh al-Bieaa Church Square, in Mosul, Iraq

Pope Francis, surrounded by shells of destroyed churches, arrives to pray for the victims of war at Hosh al-Bieaa Church Square, in Mosul, Iraq. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

QARAQOSH (IRAQ): Pope Francis has arrived at a church in the Christian Iraqi town of Qaraqosh, once occupied by the Islamic State group.

A jubilant, ululating maskless crowd lined the main thoroughfare to welcome him as his motorcade slowly passed, heading to the church. Francis rolled down the window and waved to the crowd from his armored car, which was surrounded by Iraqi and Vatican security forces.

Francis is visiting the community on the Nineveh Plains where only a fraction of families have returned after fleeing the IS onslaught in 2014. He will hear testimonies from residents and pray in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, which was believed to have been torched by IS and has been restored in recent years.

Organizers said some 600 people were expected inside the church, one of the largest indoor crowds Francis has seen in Iraq amid a spike of COVID-19 infections. Vatican and Iraqi church organizers had said social distancing and other anti-coronavirus measures would be enforced, but on Sunday caution and masks appeared to have given way to sheer enthusiasm that a pope was finally in Iraq.

Chaldean Catholic Patriarch, Cardinal Louis Raphael Sako said Francis’ visit to Iraq was “miraculous” and had already borne fruits. Speaking to reporters in the Qaraqosh church courtyard he said: “Now everyone talks about Christians!”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pope Francis Qaraqosh Islamic State group
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This Chandigarh cop does her weekend duty with baby in hand
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp