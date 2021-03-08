STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

2015 migrant drowning: Pope Francis meets father of Syrian toddler Alan Kurdi

The photos of Alan's tiny body, washed up on a Turkish beach in 2015, shocked the world and brought renewed attention to the deadly sea route many migrants take to reach the West.

Published: 08th March 2021 12:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2021 12:50 PM   |  A+A-

Pope Francis speaks to Abdullah Kurdi (L), father of Alan Kurdi, a Syrian boy who's image made headlines after he drowned in the Mediterranean Sea

Pope Francis speaks to Abdullah Kurdi (L), father of Alan Kurdi, a Syrian boy who's image made headlines after he drowned in the Mediterranean Sea. (Photo| AP)

By AFP

ARIBIL: Pope Francis on his last night in Iraq Sunday met the father of Alan Kurdi, the drowned Syrian Kurdish toddler who became a symbol of the plight of migrants. The photos of Alan's tiny body, washed up on a Turkish beach in 2015, shocked the world and brought renewed attention to the deadly sea route many migrants take to reach the West.

After holding his last public event on Sunday, the 84-year-old met Alan's father Abdullah in Arbil, the capital of Iraq's northern Kurdistan region. In a photograph published by the Vatican, the Pope is seen raising his hand as if offering a blessing while looking intently at Abdullah, who has his head bowed.

"The Pope spoke for a long time with Abdullah Kurdi, and was able to hear the pain of a father who has lost his family," said a statement by the Vatican. The Kurdi family originally hails from Kobane in northern Syria, and were hoping to one day resettle in Canada. 

But their dream turned to a nightmare six years ago when three-year-old Alan drowned alongside his older brother Galip and his mother Rehanna. The only survivor was Abdullah, who resettled in northern Iraq. The Pope has for years called for an end to the conflict in Syria, which erupted in 2011 in protests against the ruling regime before spiralling into violence.

The ensuing war has killed more than 387,000 people, ravaged key infrastructure and displaced millions. During an interfaith service in southern Iraq on Saturday, Pope Francis made a plea for "unity" after war. "Let us ask for this in praying for the whole Middle East. Here I think especially of neighbouring war-torn Syria," he said.

The pontiff will return to Rome on Monday morning but said he would always keep Iraq "in his heart."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pope Francis Alan Kurdi 2015 migrant drowning Alan Kurdi drowning
India Matters
Cyberabad commissioner VC Sajjanar said they have arrested 24 people including the CEO and COO of the firm (Photo | Special arrangement)
Hyderabad cops bust scam by firm that duped 10 lakh people to tune of Rs 1,500 crore
The show marks the digital debut of '90s stars Juhi Chawla and Ayesha Jhulka. (Photo | Twitter)
Amazon Prime announces all-female led series 'Hush Hush' on Women's Day
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
On Women's Day, Karnataka announces six-months child care leave for employees 
A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a person. (File Photo | EPS)
86.25% new COVID cases in 6 states including 3 from South India: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a person. (File Photo | EPS)
86.25 per cent new COVID cases in 6 states: Government
Central team hints at more infectious but less deadly coronavirus mutation in Maharashtra
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp