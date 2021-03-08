STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

From lessons in romance to bidding goodbye to English, China's congress spins out bold and bizarre ideas

The week-long political spectacle sees about 3,000 appointed lawmakers meet, while another 2,000-odd advisers discuss ideas on how to iron out wrinkles in China's business and social fabric.

Published: 08th March 2021 03:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2021 03:31 PM   |  A+A-

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the opening session of Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the opening session of Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing (Photo | AP)

By AFP

BEIJING: Widely viewed as a rubber-stamp for the nation's Communist Party rulers, China's annual parliament still spins out a barrage of bold and bizarre proposals which may hint at the thinking inside Beijing's cloistered corridors of power.

The week-long political spectacle sees about 3,000 appointed lawmakers meet, while another 2,000-odd advisers discuss ideas on how to iron out wrinkles in China's business and social fabric.

The latter group -- known as the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), includes business tycoons such as Netease founder Ding Lei, Yao Ming of NBA fame, and technocrats such as Gao Fu, the head China's centre for disease control.

Most of their proposals fall by the wayside, but some later emerge into law. 

Here are a few recommendations that have made waves on Chinese social media:

- Lessons in love - 
Can love be taught in the classroom? With fewer people tying the knot and not enough babies to power China's economy, a government adviser thinks it is time college students got mandatory lessons in "romance and marriage".

"Young people have very little understanding of how to face an emotional crisis or sexual problems," Yu Xinwei, vice-president of Guangzhou University, said.

China's divorce rate has soared in recent years, prompting lawmakers to introduce a 30-day cooling-off period before couples break up.

- Man camps - 
Boys should be encouraged to play competitive sports such as football and basketball "to increase their masculinity", reads a proposal by parliamentarian Xiong Sidong. "While girls should pursue rhythmic gymnastics, yoga and other exercises to increase their flexibility."

According to him, Chinese boys are too "timid, quiet and dependent", contrary to the "traditional qualities of manliness", which has created "social and family problems".

Such gender-differentiated classes would allow "natural and healthy development", Xiong said.

The proposal met with derision online, with many saying children should be allowed to choose classes based on their interests and not their gender.

- Hacker stars - 
The government should recognise hackers as "special talents" and take steps to "strengthen their loyalty to the nation", said Zhou Hongyi, founder of internet security firm Qihoo 360 and a member of the advisory body.

State-sponsored hacking groups operating out of China have been accused of attempting to steal secrets from foreign businesses including Microsoft and Airbus and even causing a recent blackout in India's financial hub Mumbai.

- Farewell to English? -
English is a compulsory subject offered from grades one through 12 in China's national curriculum as the country seeks to upskill its population. 

But a lawmaker thinks the hours spent learning a foreign language is "useless" given improvements in translation devices, and wants to cut it from the core curriculum.

"Students spend 10 percent of their time in school learning English, but it's only useful for a minority," said Xu Jin, a member of political group the Jiusan Society, who wants more time dedicated to subjects including Chinese and mathematics.

Online, many criticised the idea as narrow-minded populism.

- Cheaper chops  -
The government should pay half the cost of pig breeding, according to Liu Yonghao, founder of agribusiness giant New Hope Group and a member of the advisory body.

African swine fever has battered the country's hog population in recent years.

Half of the world's pork is eaten in China and prices soared last year after nearly 100 million animals were culled.

- Vaccine passport -
Travelling to China requires a battery of coronavirus tests and weeks in quarantine.

A prominent lawyer and member of the advisory body Zhu Zhengfu has proposed a globally recognised vaccine passport to address these pain points.

Zhu told the Global Times that international arrivals could be exempt from quarantine requirements if they have a negative nucleic acid test and a vaccine passport.

People within China who get the jab could also travel freely without getting a painful nasal swab every time they leave their city, Zhu said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Communist Party China China annual parliament Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference
India Matters
Cyberabad commissioner VC Sajjanar said they have arrested 24 people including the CEO and COO of the firm (Photo | Special arrangement)
Hyderabad cops bust scam by firm that duped 10 lakh people to tune of Rs 1,500 crore
The show marks the digital debut of '90s stars Juhi Chawla and Ayesha Jhulka. (Photo | Twitter)
Amazon Prime announces all-female led series 'Hush Hush' on Women's Day
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
On Women's Day, Karnataka announces six-months child care leave for employees 
A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a person. (File Photo | EPS)
86.25% new COVID cases in 6 states including 3 from South India: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a person. (File Photo | EPS)
86.25 per cent new COVID cases in 6 states: Government
Central team hints at more infectious but less deadly coronavirus mutation in Maharashtra
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp