STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Sweden sentences woman for taking her child to Islamic State-controlled area in Syria

The Lund District Court said the woman, who was not named, took the child to an area “where there was war and an environment characterized by the violent ideology of the Islamic State group.”

Published: 08th March 2021 07:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2021 07:05 PM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

(Representational Photo)

By Associated Press

STOCKHOLM: A southern Swedish court on Monday sentenced a woman to three years in prison for taking her 2-year-old son to Syria in 2014, to an area that was then controlled by the Islamic State group.

The woman, who lived in the southern town of Landskrona, has allegedly told the child’s father that she and the boy were only going on a holiday to Turkey. However, once in Turkey, the two crossed into Syria and IS-run territory.

The Lund District Court said the woman, who was not named, took the child to an area “where there was war and an environment characterized by the violent ideology of the Islamic State group.”

The court, which did not identify the woman's nationality, rejected her claims that she had only intended to go to Syria for a few days to see how it was there and then return home. She also told the court that she had become interested in religion after the death of a close relative.

“She intended to move to Syria with her son and settle there permanently, and took her son away from his father in an arbitrary manner,” said the court statement.

In 2017, when the Islamic State's reign began to collapse, she fled from Raqqa — the city that was known as the capital of the so-called IS “caliphate" — and was captured by Syrian Kurdish troops, the Sydsvenska daily wrote. She managed to escape to Turkey where she was arrested with her son and two other children she had given birth to in the meantime, with an IS foreign fighter from Tunisia, the daily wrote. She was extradited from Turkey to Sweden.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Syria Swedish court
India Matters
A file picture of a health worker taking the jab in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Higher efficacy of Covishield with 12-week gap between doses: Study
Students after JEE (Mains) exam at a centre in national capital on Sunday (Photo | PTI)
JEE Main 2021 results declared,  6 candidates score perfect 100
Representational Image. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Amid poll season, Tamil Nadu must guard against second COVID-19 wave
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
50% quota cap could be up for review as SC seeks Centre's response

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK president M K Stalin. (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Will Naam Thamizhar Katchi swing DMK's votes in this election?
Mutant COVID-19 viruses converging to become ‘super variant’: Study
Gallery
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp