Jamaica, Tajikistan, Belize receive Made in India COVID-19 vaccines

By ANI

NEW DELHI/KINGSTON(JAMAICA): As part of its Vaccine Maitri initiative aimed at assisting countries in their fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the Made-in-India vaccines have reached Tajikistan, Belize and Jamaica.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in a tweet, "From the Himalaya to the Pamirs. Tajikistan receives Made in India vaccines."

In another tweet, he said continuing with India's assistance to Central America's fight against COVID-19, Belize received the Made-in-India vaccines on Monday (local time).

Informing that the vaccines have reached Jamaica, Jaishankar tweeted "Caring for our Caribbean friends. Made in India vaccines have reached Jamaica."

Last week, India had dispatched 175,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines to other Caribbean countries -- Antigua and Barbuda, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, St Vincent and Grenadines and Suriname.

Hours after receiving 40,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Alfonso Browne thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for demonstrating an "act of benevolence, kindness and empathy" by sending 175,000 AstraZeneca vaccines to the Caribbean countries.

Twenty-five nations across the world have already received Made in India vaccines and 49 more countries will be supplied in the coming days, ranging from Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean to Africa, South-East Asia and the Pacific Islands. (ANI)