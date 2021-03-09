STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Meghan Markle takes dig at paparazzi, says 'everyone has basic right to privacy'

The former 'Suits' actor said she and Harry never expected to have complete privacy, understanding their roles as public figures.

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle (File | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: During a recent in-depth interview with the American talk show host Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle took a dig at UK paparazzi, over hindering her private life.

The Duchess of Sussex told Oprah that 'everyone has a basic right to privacy'.

According to Fox, the royal made a claim about privacy following a victorious lawsuit regarding the publication of private correspondence.

The 39-year-old expressed her concerns about one's basic right to privacy while reminiscing about an incident where a UK tabloid published a private letter that she wrote to her father, and also made her son Archie's photos viral by peeping inside their home.

She said, "I think everyone has a basic right to privacy. We're not talking about anything that anybody else wouldn't expect."

ALSO READ | Don't think royal family is racist: Meghan Markle's father suggests 'exaggeration' after Oprah interview

"I think life is about being able to share our stories and share parts of our lives that you're comfortable with," the Duchess added.

The former 'Suits' actor said she and Harry never expected to have complete privacy, understanding their roles as public figures. However, she simply needed the media to regard that they are just open to sharing a few pieces of their lives, like every other normal person.

"There's no one who's on Instagram or social media that would say, 'Because I shared this one picture, that entitles you to have my entire camera roll. Go ahead and look through it, No one would want that," Markle continued.

She concluded, "It's about boundaries and it's about respect. They've created a false narrative. I've never talked about privacy, I think that's just a basic understanding."

