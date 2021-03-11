STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chinese national sustains minor injuries in attack in Pakistan

This is the third incident in Karachi in recent times when unidentified men have tried to carry out terror activities or harm Chinese nationals.

Pakistan flag

(File Photo of Pakistan flag | AFP)

By PTI

KARACHI: A Chinese national sustained minor injuries when unidentified armed men opened fired at the vehicle in which he was travelling in Karachi, police said.

However, a passer-by was hit by a bullet in the attack and was rushed to hospital.

Senior Superintendent of Police Sarfaraz Nawaz Shaikh confirmed that Jason Yahoo, 26, was attacked when he went to the notorious Lyari area for inspection work.

Jason is working for a Chinese firm which is helping the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board.

"He has gone to assess a project in Lyari but when his vehicle reached the Baghdadi area two unidentified armed men on a motorcycle intercepted the car and opened fire before fleeing from there," Nawaz said.

"Jason Yahoo suffered minor injuries due to the shattering of the window glass of his vehicle but he is fine now," the police official said, adding that two other occupants in the car, both Pakistanis, also survived the attack.

This is the third incident in Karachi in recent times when unidentified men have tried to carry out terror activities or harm Chinese nationals.

Some time back, a Chinese national managed to survive after two motorcycle riders fixed a remote control explosive device to his car and sped away in the upmarket Clifton area.

