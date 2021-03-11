STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Israel vaccinates vast majority of its soldiers against COVID-19

The army announced that nearly 80 per cent of its soldiers have either been vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19.

Published: 11th March 2021

By Associated Press

JERUSALEM: The Israeli military says it has vaccinated the vast majority of its soldiers, allowing the military to resume many of its normal operations.

The army announced Thursday that nearly 80 per cent of its soldiers have either been vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19.

It expects that number to increase to 85 per cent in the coming days.

Military officials say they cannot force remaining soldiers to be vaccinated.

But Brig. Gen. Alon Glazberg, the army's chief medical officer, says units in which 90 per cent of the soldiers have been vaccinated or recovered have been branded 'green' status.

Such units have much more flexibility in terms of training, gathering and operating.

'That will allow us to train and also operate in a more normal way,' he told reporters.

'There are still some restrictions, but in general, a green unit can go back and behave as one capsule.'

