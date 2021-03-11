STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Janina Gavankar defends Meghan Markle, says there is proof supporting her claims

The actor, who candidly spoke at length about the claims made by Meghan, also said there are enough 'texts and emails to prove their side of the story.

Published: 11th March 2021 04:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2021 04:23 PM   |  A+A-

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Photo | AP)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON:  American actor Janina Gavankar, who has been Meghan Markle's close friend for 17 years now, spoke out in support of the Duchess of Sussex after her tell-all interview with American talk show host Oprah Winfrey.

As per People magazine, Janina recently opened up about Meghan and Prince Harry's interview. She also said that Meghan's struggles, which the former 'Suits' actor discussed with Oprah, were well-known within the royal family.

The actor, who candidly spoke at length about the claims made by Meghan, also said there are enough 'texts and emails' to prove their side of the story.

ALSO READ | Explosive Prince Harry, Meghan Markle interview reverberates across globe

"We watched the special together actually," Janina told the British show 'This Morning' on Wednesday.

She added, "We're all happy that we are in a new era. You know, we get to tell the truth. Things are different now. It is nice to see them feel free."

During her conversation, Janina candidly spoke about the mental anguish that left Meghan feeling as though she "just didn't want to be alive anymore."

American actor Janina Gavankar

According to Janina, Meghan "turned to all of us. She turned to her husband," when she couldn't secure the help she needed from within the royal family. The actor added that Meghan's struggles were also well-known within royal circles.

"I don't know who knew. But I know that the family and the staff knew. We watched as a wall was built around her. Meghan was very isolated and even though that wasn't her choice she was being completely slaughtered for it," Janina said about seeing her close friend go through such turmoil.

She continued, "I can personally say that made me very angry. I wanted to defend her, but she was told to tell us never to make a comment because the institution would protect them. And years later we see now that was not the truth."

ALSO READ | Don't think royal family is racist: Meghan Markle's father suggests 'exaggeration' after Oprah interview

Janina added, "Meghan has always been a very open person. She's always shared parts of herself in a way that we always do, but that all changed when she joined the family."

Janina also hinted that despite this attempt to build bridges, it is likely that further details about the behind-the-palace-walls events will emerge at some point. The actor also said Meghan and Harry have plenty of ways to prove their side of the story.

"You know, after reading this short statement that came out from Buckingham Palace today, I felt two things. On one side, I thought: I am so thankful that they are finally acknowledging the experience. But on the other side, I know that the family and staff were well aware of the extent of it, and though their recollections may vary, ours don't, because we lived through it with them. And there are many emails and texts to support that," she said.

Janina also provided her thoughts on the bullying accusations brought against Meghan by former aides who worked with her at Kensington Palace.

"I have known Meghan for 17 years and I have seen the way she regards the people around her and the people she works with, and I can say she is not a bully. But I can also say that I am personally glad people are doing their due diligence because I also know why someone had to leave, and it was for gross misconduct," Janina added.

ALSO READ | World viewership of Harry, Meghan Markle interview nearly 50 million

Janina further said there are plenty of 'emails and texts' for Meghan and Harry to support their claims.

"The truth will come out. There are plenty of emails and texts about that. I'm not going to get into the details of it. I don't feel like that's my place. I'm just happy that it's actually being looked into because the truth really does set you free," Janina said.

In a nod to what the future might hold for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Janina said the couple can now concentrate on the work that brought them so close in the first place, adding that Meghan found her "soulmate" in Harry.

"Now they can get back to what they really were focused on and really how they really met and fell in love, and that was through humanitarian and environmental work," Janina said.

Meghan and Harry's CBS special with Oprah marked the couple's first joint interview since their royal exit, which was recently made permanent. In the interview, the duo discussed the reasons behind their decision to step back from their royal duties, which they had first announced in January 2020. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Janina Gavankar Meghan Markle Oprah Winfrey Meghan Markle Oprah interview
India Matters
A security guard assists an elderly woman after she was administered Covishield COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Spike in daily Covid cases as India logs in 23,000 new infections
Elderly Indians wait to receive their COVID-19 vaccines at a government hospital in Mumbai, India, Friday, March 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra Covid surge: Experts blame rural polls, public apathy
Trees on a road in Hyderabad (File photo | PTI)
Toxic city: Hyderabad home to multiple contaminated sites, says CPCB
On the road for six months despite WFH, online classes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rains in Delhi. (Photo | Twitter)
Delhi receives rainfall; Temperature and air quality drop once again in national capital
The blast that claimed two lives at Tyche bulk drug chemical industry at Autonagar near Sarpavaram village in East Godavari district on Thursday | Express
Blast due to excess heat at chemical factory in Andhra Pradesh, 2 dead
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 12/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp