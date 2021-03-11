STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

No decision yet on US force posture in Afghanistan, says Secretary of State Tony Blinken

India, a major stakeholder in Afghanistan, has been keenly following the evolving political situation after the US signed a peace deal with the Taliban.

Published: 11th March 2021 02:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2021 02:36 PM   |  A+A-

Deputy Secretary of State Antony Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The Biden administration is currently reviewing its Afghanistan policy and has so far not made any decision on the American force posture in the war-torn country, Secretary of State Tony Blinken has said, ahead of the May 1 deadline for a final withdrawal of US troops - stipulated in a Taliban-US deal last year.

The Biden administration has decided to review the Doha deal the Trump administration had signed with the Taliban in February 2020.

The deal provided for the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, effectively drawing curtains to Washington's 18-year war in the country.

The US has lost over 2,400 soldiers in Afghanistan since late 2001.

"I don't want to prejudge the outcome of that review," Blinken told members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee during a Congressional hearing on Wednesday.

"There haven't been any decisions made yet on force posture when it comes to May 1 but as we are doing the review we are also pressing ahead with the diplomatic effort to try to drive the two parties to negotiate and to put in place agreements that would be the foundation for a just and durable peace in Afghanistan," Blinken said.

"That of course is a very tall order but one that we are working on and especially enlisting others into the effort because as we were discussing a little bit earlier neighbouring countries have a huge stake in Afghanistan not being a terrain for civil war that spills over the borders and they have influence with various parties," he said in response to a question.

"So we are engaging them, we are engaging the UN and others to try to move the parties to a meaningful negotiation even as we are looking very hard at the obligations the Taliban has made in the agreement that you reference particularly with regard to not supporting terrorist groups that could strike the US and reducing violence," he said.

US special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday and they discussed the latest developments pertaining to the Afghan peace talks.

India, a major stakeholder in Afghanistan, has been keenly following the evolving political situation after the US signed a peace deal with the Taliban.

India has extended developmental assistance to tune of around USD 3 billion in the last few years to Afghanistan.

The US, Blinken said, has boosted diplomatic efforts in Afghanistan, ahead of the May 1 deadline for a final withdrawal of US troops.

The president's goal is very clear, he said.

"It's to bring our troops home. And it's to ensure that Afghanistan does not become a haven for terrorism and an ongoing threat to the United States," he said.

"We are engaged in a diplomatic effort right now to try to drive the two parties to negotiate and to move forward on commitments that the Taliban made to the US a year ago to negotiate meaningfully on a peaceful future for Afghanistan. Not only are we doing that, as important, we're enlisting other countries, the United Nations, in that effort. Many of Afghanistan's neighbours have a real stake in its future and influence with the parties," Blinken said.

While the diplomatic effort is ongoing, the US is reviewing its own troop posture, including the May 1 deadline, he said.

"We haven't made any decisions yet about that, and we went to see where this effort goes to actually get the parties to engage in a meaningful way. The Taliban made other commitments when it comes to reducing violence, when it comes to non-harbouring or supporting terrorists. We want to see them make good on those obligations," Blinken said.

The Biden administration on Tuesday said the US is working closely with Afghan parties to encourage progress on a political settlement and a comprehensive ceasefire, asserting that any durable outcome has to be Afghan-led and Afghan-owned, and it is not for the US to dictate the deals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tony Blinken US President
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File| PTI)
Experts bat for starting COVID-19 vaccine trial for kids
Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File Image)
Marital status can’t snatch away rights
Indian cricketer Shafali Verma (Photo | PTI)
ICC T20I rankings: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana in top 10 list
The birth took place at 7 PM on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
Baby born with 'mermaid syndrome' in Hyderabad dies within two hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee with a cast on her left foot in the SSKM hospital in Kolkata after an injury during campaigning. (Photo | Twitter)
'Attack' on Mamata Banerjee: Protests break out across Bengal
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
India records 22,854 new COVID-19 cases, highest in two-and-half-months
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp