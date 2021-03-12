STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

British PM rules out return of Parthenon Marbles to Greece

The British government has a firm and long-standing position on the sculptures: they were legally acquired by Lord Elgin, he said

Published: 12th March 2021 08:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2021 08:41 PM   |  A+A-

A section of marble frieze sculpture (438-432 BC) from the Parthenon in Athens. (Photo| AFP)

A section of marble frieze sculpture (438-432 BC) from the Parthenon in Athens. (Photo| AFP)

By AFP

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson ruled out the return of the Parthenon Marbles to Greece in an interview published Friday, insisting the artefacts were legally acquired by Britain.

"The British government has a firm and long-standing position on the sculptures: they were legally acquired by Lord Elgin, in accordance with the laws in force at the time," Johnson told Greek newspaper Ta Nea.

He insisted that the 2500-year-old sculptures, popularly known as the Elgin Marbles, "have been legally owned by the British Museum's Trustees since their acquisition.

The sculptures are the subject of a long-running dispute between the two countries.

They were stripped from Athens' Parthenon Temple on the Acropolis by Scottish nobleman Thomas Bruce, known as Lord Elgin, in the early 1800s and shipped to Britain.

Elgin sold the marbles to the British government, which in 1817 passed them on to the British Museum where they remain one of its most prized exhibits.

Johnson's assertion that the sculptures belong to Britain comes as Greece readies to commemorate the bicentennial of the country's 1821 revolution on March 25.

To mark the occasion, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had requested the temporary repatriation of the sculptures in exchange for artefacts that he said had never left Greece before.

Johnson, who regularly vacations in Greece at his father's house, said that while he understands the strong sentiment of the Greek people and Mitsotakis over the marbles, they would not be returned.

Britain has long argued that the sculptures had been taken by Lord Elgin with permission from the Ottoman Turks who ruled Greece at the time, but Athens insists the marbles were stolen.

Ta Nea said Johnson's comments marked the first time he has spoken on the subject as prime minister.

But his position on the issue was made clear several years ago when, as mayor of London, he hit back at Hollywood star George Clooney for suggesting Britain return the marbles.

Athens, which has received backing from a groundswell of celebrities on the issue, has over the years said it does not wish to pursue legal action to settle the bitter dispute.

It has called for the United Nations cultural agency UNESCO to act as mediator, an offer rejected by the British Museum.

Greek Culture Minister Lina Mendoni last year reiterated that the marbles were stolen and must be returned to Athens.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Parthenon Marbles Boris Johnson
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Deboard passengers not adhering to Covid: DGCA tells airlines
A health worker prepares to administer COVISHIELD vaccine to an elderly man at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
With over 20 lakh doses, India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccinations
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Almost 90 per cent of cases in Mumbai from high-rises
Janaki Anand with her family
Meet the little skating wonder from Kerala who went viral on internet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Haryana: Vets extract 71kg of waste found in stray cow's stomach
Senior Citizens getting first dose of Covid 19 Vaccine at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital in New Delhi on Monday. Express Photo byParveen Negi
Pune sees fresh curbs in light of rising COVID-19 cases; schools to be shut till March 31
Gallery
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
Wasim Jaffer was the hero of Indian Twitterati yet again when he gave a befitting reply to former England captain Micheal Vaughan's attempt to mock Indian cricket team.
Witty Wasim Jaffer destroys rude Michael Vaughan on Twitter: Here are the foreign-born cricketers playing for England 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp