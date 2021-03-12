STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

China to soon try two Canadians on espionage charges: State media

A Chinese daily said Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor 'will soon be tried' after they were charged with 'crimes undermining China's national security' in June 2020.

Published: 12th March 2021 03:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2021 03:49 PM   |  A+A-

A woman holds a sign with images of Michael Kovrig, left, and Michael Spavor, who have been detained in China since December 2018, during a rally in support of Hong Kong democracy. (Photo | AP)

A woman holds a sign with images of Michael Kovrig, left, and Michael Spavor, who have been detained in China since December 2018, during a rally in support of Hong Kong democracy. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BEIJING: A Communist Party newspaper says China will soon begin trials for two Canadians who were arrested two years ago in apparent retaliation for Canada's detention of a senior executive for Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies.

The Global Times said Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor "will soon be tried" after they were charged with "crimes undermining China's national security" in June 2020.

Kovrig, a former diplomat, and Spavor, an entrepreneur, were arrested in December 2018, days after Meng Wanzhou was detained at Vancouver airport.

The U.S. wants her extradited to face fraud charges.

China has revealed few details of the charges against the two, and Canadian diplomats allowed occasional visits have said little other than to call for them to be released.

The Global Times said Kovrig was "accused of having used an ordinary passport and business visa to enter China to steal sensitive information and intelligence through contacts in China since 2017, while Spavor was accused of being a key source of intelligence for Kovrig."

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said he had no additional details, but that China had "fully protected all the legal rights of the people concerned," including allowing Canadian diplomats to visit the two.

Meng, who remains free on bail in Vancouver, is also the daughter of the founder of Huawei, which China's government has promoted around the world as one of its national champions.

Her arrest enraged Beijing, which sees the U.S. case as a political move designed to prevent China's rise, and it sent China-Canada relations into a tailspin.

China has also retaliated by placing restrictions on various Canadian exports to China, including canola oilseed, and handed death sentences to four Canadians convicted of drug smuggling.

Beijing has repeatedly demanded Meng's immediate, unconditional release as her case winds its way through the Canadian legal system.

The Communist Party newspaper's report late Thursday gave no details of the timing or location of the proceedings again Kovrig and Spavor and cited a "source close to the matter" whom it did not further identify.

Hearings have been delayed because of COVID-19 prevention measures but the court will "push forward the trial soon," the newspaper said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
China Canada Huawei technologies China espionage cases
India Matters
A security guard assists an elderly woman after she was administered Covishield COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Spike in daily Covid cases as India logs in 23,000 new infections
Elderly Indians wait to receive their COVID-19 vaccines at a government hospital in Mumbai, India, Friday, March 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra Covid surge: Experts blame rural polls, public apathy
Trees on a road in Hyderabad (File photo | PTI)
Toxic city: Hyderabad home to multiple contaminated sites, says CPCB
On the road for six months despite WFH, online classes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rains in Delhi. (Photo | Twitter)
Delhi receives rainfall; Temperature and air quality drop once again in national capital
The blast that claimed two lives at Tyche bulk drug chemical industry at Autonagar near Sarpavaram village in East Godavari district on Thursday | Express
Blast due to excess heat at chemical factory in Andhra Pradesh, 2 dead
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 12/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp