STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Japan intends to limit number of arrivals to 2,000 per day amid COVID pandemic

Japan introduced a ban on issuing new visas to citizens of all countries in late December 2020 in an effort to prevent the spread of UK-linked coronavirus mutation.

Published: 12th March 2021 04:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2021 04:55 PM   |  A+A-

A tourist wearing a rain poncho and goggles walks through the arrivals area at the Narita International Airport near Tokyo, Thursday, April 2, 2020. (File Photo | AP)

A tourist wearing a rain poncho and goggles walks through the arrivals area at the Narita International Airport near Tokyo, Thursday, April 2, 2020. (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

TOKYO: The Japanese government intends to introduce a daily limit on the number of people arriving in the country, including Japanese nationals and foreigners, to 2,000 to control the possible spread of new coronavirus strains and ensure the effectiveness of current related restrictions, Transport Minister Kazuyoshi Akaba said.

"Currently, to implement reliable quarantine measures, a limit will be imposed on the number of people entering the country, including Japanese citizens and returning foreigners, in the amount of 2,000 people per day," Akaba quoted.

Besides, the minister noted that the government called on airlines to introduce a limit on the numbers of passengers on international flights arriving in Japan.

The media outlet reported that several companies, including Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways, have already voiced their intention to comply with the authorities' request, by reducing the numbers of passengers on international flights to 3,400 people per week.

Japan introduced a ban on issuing new visas to citizens of all countries in late December 2020 in an effort to prevent the spread of UK-linked coronavirus mutation. Besides, the government extended a state of emergency in several prefectures as a part of the strategy to contain COVID-19.

Restrictions on the entry of foreigners are expected to remain in effect for some time even after the emergency regime in the Tokyo Metropolitan Area is lifted. Notably, the latter has recently been extended until March 21.

However, according to media reports, Japan has mulled the option of allowing entry for foreign sportsmen participating in the Summer Olympic Games, later this month to take part in the qualifying competitions scheduled for April.

Originally scheduled for 2020, the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo was postponed until 2021 due to the pandemic. They are currently planned to take place from July 23 to August 8.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Japan Japan international arrivals Japan COVID cases COVID 19
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Deboard passengers not adhering to Covid: DGCA tells airlines
A health worker prepares to administer COVISHIELD vaccine to an elderly man at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
With over 20 lakh doses, India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccinations
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Almost 90 per cent of cases in Mumbai from high-rises
Janaki Anand with her family
Meet the little skating wonder from Kerala who went viral on internet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Haryana: Vets extract 71kg of waste found in stray cow's stomach
Senior Citizens getting first dose of Covid 19 Vaccine at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital in New Delhi on Monday. Express Photo byParveen Negi
Pune sees fresh curbs in light of rising COVID-19 cases; schools to be shut till March 31
Gallery
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
Wasim Jaffer was the hero of Indian Twitterati yet again when he gave a befitting reply to former England captain Micheal Vaughan's attempt to mock Indian cricket team.
Witty Wasim Jaffer destroys rude Michael Vaughan on Twitter: Here are the foreign-born cricketers playing for England 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp