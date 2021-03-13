STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistani university expels students for 'hugging' and 'proposing' on campus

The committee then decided to expel the boy and the girl and banned them from entering any of the university's campuses.

Published: 13th March 2021 06:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2021 06:43 PM   |  A+A-

Dating App

The students in question were summoned before the committee but failed to appear. (Representational Photo)

By PTI

LAHORE: A top Pakistani university has expelled two students for hugging and proposing on campus, after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

A special disciplinary committee of the University of Lahore held a meeting on Friday and summoned the two students but they failed to appear.

The committee then decided to expel the boy and the girl and banned them from entering any of the university's campuses.

According to the University of Lahore, the two students were involved in gross misconduct and violation of university rules.

The students in question were summoned before the committee but failed to appear.

Thus, in pursuance of Section 9 of the General Discipline and Code of Conduct on the Campus, the committee has decided to expel the two students for violating the varsity's rules and regulations and serious infraction of the code of conduct.

Furthermore, as per Section 16, they are debarred from entering the premises of University of Lahore and all its sub-campuses," read a statement from the University of Lahore.

The video of the proposal took Twitter by storm, it was one of the top trends on social media last Thursday when the incident took place.

The viral footage shows the girl with her right knee bent on the ground, holding a bouquet of roses, proposing to the boy, who then takes the flowers and pulls the girl for a hug.

Nearby students are seen cheering them along.

As the footage went viral, the university took notice of it.

Expulsion of the couple drew mixed reactions on the internet.

A social media user posted the picture of Indian film legend Amitabh Bachchan from the movie "Mohabbatein" where he played a college principal who was against romance in college.

"Presenting to you, the Principal of the University of Lahore," read the caption with a photograph of Bachchan.

Slain prime minister of Pakistan Benazir Bhutto's daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari termed the university action "ridiculous".

Former Test Cricketer Wasim Akram's wife Shaniera Akram said in a tweet: "Apply all the rules you want but you can't expel love! It's in our hearts, it's the best part about being young and it what makes life worth living! You learn more about love than you can ever learn at an institution."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan University University of Lahore
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Deboard passengers not adhering to Covid: DGCA tells airlines
A health worker prepares to administer COVISHIELD vaccine to an elderly man at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
With over 20 lakh doses, India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccinations
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Almost 90 per cent of cases in Mumbai from high-rises
Janaki Anand with her family
Meet the little skating wonder from Kerala who went viral on internet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Toxic foam floats on Yamuna river. (File photo| ANI)
Watch | Delhi Pollution: Yamuna river covered in toxic foam
India records 25,320 fresh COVID-19 cases, biggest single-day jump in 84 days
Gallery
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp