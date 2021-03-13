US Chamber of Commerce welcomes Quad decision on making vaccine affordable

By PTI

WASHINGTON: US Chambers of Commerce on Friday welcomed the decision of Quad leaders' summit on making COVID-19 vaccine affordable and available to the rest of the world.

"The first leaders' Summit of the Quadrilateral Framework, following closely on commitments made at the recent G-7 Summit, marks a critical milestone in global efforts to control the spread of coronavirus.

"The US Chamber of Commerce welcomes the Quad countries' decision to join hands in advancing access to high-quality, affordable vaccines for the world," US Chambers of Commerce said in a statement.

America's long-standing, bipartisan policy support for intellectual property, research and development, and public-private partnerships will be instrumental in achieving widespread global vaccination and an end to the pandemic, it said.

"The combined innovative capacity, manufacturing prowess, and logistical skills of the four countries are more than a match for the COVID-19 pandemic.

The chamber will continue to assist in this effort and lay the foundation for a sustainable global economic recovery," the chambers said in a statement.