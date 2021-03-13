STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Uyghurs write to UK Parliament against Chinese human rights atrocities

The CFU said that they were encouraged by a discussion on the Indian farmers' protest in the UK Parliament and added that theirs was a much more serious issue.

Published: 13th March 2021 08:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2021 08:00 PM   |  A+A-

Uighur, Uyghur Muslims

A supporter of China's Muslim Uighur minority shows a picture of her relative jailed in China. (Photo| AFP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Campaign For Uyghurs (CFU), a US-based rights group on Friday (local time) wrote a letter to the United Kingdom (UK) Parliament calling attention to the most horrific human rights atrocities committed by China against the Uyghur people.

The CFU said that they were encouraged by a discussion on the Indian farmers' protest in the UK Parliament and added that theirs was a much more serious issue.

"Please open the doors, allow us to speak. Meaningful action is long overdue. If the UK fails to address this genocide with meaningful action, they will likewise fail their own conscience and the vow of "never again", Rahima Mahmut, human rights activist wrote in the letter on the behalf of CFU.

"I was so impressed to see the moral tone of the conversation surrounding the farmer protests in India. We hope to see this momentum carried for in bold condemnation of the atrocities against the Uyghur people, carried out by the brutal Chinese Communist regime," she added.

Giving details of Chinese atrocities on Uyghurs, she wrote, "My own sister, a retired medical doctor, was abducted by the Chinese regime as retaliation for my advocacy work against the herding of millions of people into concentration camps."

Further, Mahmut wrote, "If the regime can target family members of foreign citizens in this manner, what does this say about the treatment of Uyghurs in the camps? As brave victims have come forward to testify to horrific mental, physical, and sexual abuse, it becomes apparent that we can no longer continue to turn a blind eye."

She further stated that as Uyghurs are facing active genocide, CFU would like to have the support and be granted a day in court by the UK Parliament in order to testify.

"People are dying while the UK drags its feet in stopping it. As the United States and Canadian and Dutch Parliament have confirmed, there can be no further denying the truth," she said.

China has been condemned globally for cracking down on Uyghur Muslims and sending them to mass detention camps, interfering in their religious activities and forcing members of the community to undergo some form of re-education or indoctrination.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uyghurs genocide Human Rights
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Deboard passengers not adhering to Covid: DGCA tells airlines
A health worker prepares to administer COVISHIELD vaccine to an elderly man at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
With over 20 lakh doses, India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccinations
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Almost 90 per cent of cases in Mumbai from high-rises
Janaki Anand with her family
Meet the little skating wonder from Kerala who went viral on internet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Toxic foam floats on Yamuna river. (File photo| ANI)
Watch | Delhi Pollution: Yamuna river covered in toxic foam
India records 25,320 fresh COVID-19 cases, biggest single-day jump in 84 days
Gallery
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp