Paris may face new lockdown as ICUs fill up

Special medical planes dispatched patients from the Paris area to less-saturated regions over the weekend.

Published: 14th March 2021 09:43 PM

A police officer patrols in the Chatelet area amidst the new coronavirus pandemic, in Paris. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

PARIS: Officials say the Paris region may be headed toward a new lockdown as new variants of the virus fill up intensive care units and limited vaccine supplies drag down inoculation efforts.

If we have to lock down, we will do it, the head of the national health agency, Jerome Salomon, said on BFM television Sunday.

The situation is complex, tense and is worsening in the Paris region.

Salomon acknowledges that a nationwide 6 p.m.curfew wasn't enough in some regions to prevent a spike in cases, notably of the variant first identified in Britain.

The French government has been relying on curfews for months -- along with the long-term closures of restaurants and some other businesses -- to try to avoid a costly new lockdown.

But localised outbreaks are raising questions about the government's virus-fighting strategy.

Salomon says France has more people in intensive care for COVID-19 and other ailments  about 6,300 -- than the overall number of ICU beds it had going into the pandemic.

France has reported 90,315 virus-related deaths, among the world's highest death tolls.

