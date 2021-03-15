STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UN: At least 138 protesters killed in Myanmar since coup

Published: 15th March 2021 11:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2021 11:15 PM   |  A+A-

Anti-coup protesters flash the three-fingered salute during a candlelight night rally in Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations said Monday at least 138 peaceful protesters have been killed in Myanmar since the Feb.1 military coup.

U.N.spokesman Stephane Dujarric said this included 38 people killed Sunday, the majority in the Hlaing Thayer area of Yangon, Myanmar's largest city, and 18 people killed on Saturday.

The total includes women and children, according to the figures from the U.N.human rights office.

U.N.Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemns this ongoing violence against peaceful protesters and the continuing violation of the fundamental human rights of the people of Myanmar," Dujarric said.

The U.N.chief again calls on the international community, including regional countries, to come together in solidarity with the people of Myanmar and their democratic aspirations," the spokesman said.

U.N. special envoy Christine Schraner Burgener issued a statement earlier condemning the bloodshed as the military defies international calls, including from the Security Council, for restraint, dialogue and full respect for human rights and fundamental freedom," Dujarric said.

