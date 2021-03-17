STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Australia to ask AstraZeneca, EU for 1 million vaccine doses for Papua New Guinea

The broadcaster noted that Australia will also send 8,000 doses of the vaccine next week to PNG for local health care workers.

Published: 17th March 2021 02:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2021 02:11 PM   |  A+A-

In this Feb. 5, 2021, file photo, vials AstraZeneca vaccine ready to be used at the Wellcome Centre in London. (Photo | AP)

In this Feb. 5, 2021, file photo, vials AstraZeneca vaccine ready to be used at the Wellcome Centre in London. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

CANBERRA: Australia will ask AstraZeneca and the European authorities to divert 1 million contracted COVID-19 vaccine doses to Papua New Guinea (PNG) amid worsening epidemiological situation in the southwestern Pacific nation, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

"With the support of the PNG government we're making a formal request to AstraZeneca and the European authorities to access 1 million doses of our contracted supplies of AstraZeneca not for Australia, but for PNG, a developing country in desperate need of these vaccines," Morrison said as quoted by ABC News.

According to the prime minister, it is in Australia's interest to help its closest neighbour. The broadcaster noted that Australia will also send 8,000 doses of the vaccine next week to PNG for local health care workers.

PNG has so far confirmed over 2,300 cases of COVID-19 and 26 fatalities, with more than 1,400 active cases

