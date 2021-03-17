STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Brazil's Bolsonaro names 4th health minister during pandemic

Marcelo Queiroga will replace Eduardo Pazuello, an active-duty army general with expertise in logistics who landed the position last May despite having no prior health experience.

Published: 17th March 2021 01:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2021 01:28 AM   |  A+A-

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro wears a mask amid rising Covid numbers in Brazil . (Photo | AP)

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro wears a mask amid rising Covid numbers in Brazil . (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SAO PAULO: With COVID-19 still raging in Brazil, President Jair Bolsonaro picked his fourth health minister since the pandemic began, this time the head of the country's cardiology society who in the past has spoken favourably of the country's conservative leader.

Marcelo Queiroga will replace Eduardo Pazuello, an active-duty army general with expertise in logistics who landed the position last May despite having no prior health experience.

Queiroga told journalists in a press conference in capital Brasilia on Tuesday that the COVID-19 policy he will implement is of the Bolsonaro administration, not of the health minister, suggesting he would follow his predecessor.

I came to work for Brazil and other ministers of the Bolsonaro administration. The president is very worried about the situation, said Queiroga, who insisted he is against any lockdown measures.

Some Brazilian cities are implementing very restrictive shutdowns to halt the spread.

Pazuello had presided over the health ministry for the longest period of the three pandemic ministers before Queiroga.

The revolving door reflects the challenges for the government of Latin America's largest nation to implement effective measures to control the virus' spread -- or even agree which measures are necessary.

Queiroga has already called Bolsonaro a great Brazilian.

His social media channels have not made any criticism of the president's handling of the pandemic and pushed for a quick vaccine rollout.

João Gabbardo, a former secretary-executive of the health ministry, said on Twitter that Queiroga will face the worst figures of the pandemic in Brazil when he takes over.

The record number of deaths today will be in a high scale. A suggestion; do not speak against a national lockdown, said Gabbardo, who now works for the Sao Paulo state government.

On Monday, Pazuello acknowledged in a press conference that Bolsonaro aimed to replace him.

The first candidate for the job, cardiologist Ludhmila Hajjar, rejected it.

Pazuello's two predecessors left the position amid disagreements with Bolsonaro, who criticized broad social distancing and supported the use of an unproven anti-malarial drug to treat the disease.

He continues to hold those positions, despite health experts' admonishments and studies showing the drug has no effect on COVID-19.

Pazuello proved more compliant.

Immediately after taking the job, his ministry backed use and distribution of the malaria pill.

On several occasions, he said that his boss tells him what to do, and he obeys.

Bolsonaro told supporters at the entrance of the presidential residence in Brasilia on Monday that there will be a transition period of up to two weeks with the outgoing and the incoming minister.

Pazuello's work was well done in the management part. Now we are in a phase that is more aggressive in the fight against the virus, Brazil's president said.

Brazil has recorded almost 280,000 deaths from the virus, nearly all of which were on Pazuello's watch.

The toll has been worsening lately, with the nation currently averaging more than 1,800 deaths each day.

Health care systems of major cities are at the brink of collapse, and lawmakers allied with Bolsonaro have proposed suitable replacements for Pazuello, while threatening to step up pressure for an investigation into his handling of the crisis.

The country's top court is also investigating Pazuello for alleged neglect that contributed to the collapse of the health care system in Amazonas state earlier this year.

That probe will now be sent to a low court judge.

In a particularly embarrassing episode, his ministry accidentally dispatched a shipment of vaccines intended for Amazonas state to neighbouring Amapa state, and vice versa, after confusing the abbreviations for each state.

Pazuello has faced intense criticism for Brazil's slow vaccine rollout.

According to Our World in Data, an online research site that compares official government statistics, only 5.4 per cent of Brazilians have been vaccinated.

Almost all were shots from Chinese biopharmaceutical firm Sinovac, which Bolsonaro repeatedly cast doubt upon.

Pazuello's health ministry also delayed its decision to purchase the vaccine from Sao Paulo state's government until it was left with no other option to start immunization in January.

The only vaccine deal Pazuello had signed at the time, for 100 million doses of the AstraZeneca jab, has brought few shots to the arms of Brazilians so far.

His ministry has since scrambled to cobble together agreements with other suppliers, recently concluding deals to acquire the Pfizer and Sputnik V shots.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BraziL coronavirus covid 19 Marcelo Queiroga Jair Bolsanero
India Matters
A health worker checks the temperature of passengers as they screen people for COVID-19 tests at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
2nd Covid wave? India records 28,903 new infections, highest in 2021 so far
A health worker sanitizes the baggage of passengers as a precaution against COVID-19 at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Double mutation variant detected in Maharashtra amid worsening Covid situation
For representational purposes(File Photo | PTI)
4.12 lakh millionaire households in India, 3,000 with over Rs 1,000 crore
Hero led the sales with 36.3 per cent market share.
Sale of electric vehicles surges amid record fuel prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers collect samples for Covid-19. (File Photo | Madhav K, EPS)
Is India staring at a new Covid-19 wave?
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Hassan (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
INTERVIEW | It’s opportunity, not opportunism: Kamal Haasan on contesting Tamil Nadu polls
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp