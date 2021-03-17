STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pope says he symbolically kneels in plea for Myanmar peace

“Blood doesn’t resolve anything, may dialogue prevail,” Francis said, concluding his plea.

Published: 17th March 2021 05:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2021 05:11 PM   |  A+A-

Pope Francis puts on his face mask as he attends an inter-religious ceremony for peace in the Basilica of Santa Maria in Aracoeli, in Rome.

Pope Francis puts on his face mask during a ceremony for peace in the Basilica of Santa Maria in Aracoeli, in Rome. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis on Wednesday appealed for bloodshed to end and dialogue to prevail in Myanmar, saying he symbolically kneels in that country's streets, where protests against the military takeover were continuing and the death toll has mounted.

At the end of his traditional public comments to faithful worldwide, Francis said “yet again, and with so much sadness,” he felt the need to “evoke the dramatic situation in Myanmar, where so many persons, above all young people, are losing their life to offer hope to their country.”

READ| Myanmar town becomes a battle zone as junta enforces martial law

In an apparent reference to widely broadcast images of a nun in Myanmar, kneeling in the street in front of armed security forces, Francis said, “I, too, kneel on the streets of Myanmar and say: may violence cease; I, too, extend my arms and say: may dialogue prevail.”

The verified death toll among protesters since the Feb. 1 coup ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi has surpassed 200, according to the independent Assistance Association for Political Prisoners. The coup reversed years of slow progress toward democracy in Myanmar.

Because of COVID-19 pandemic precautions, Francis delivered his remarks from the library of the Apostolic Palace without pilgrims or other rank-and-file faithful attending the weekly appointment.

