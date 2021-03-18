STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Belgian bishop lashes out at Vatican over gay unions decree

Antwerp Bishop Johan Bonny wrote in an opinion piece Wednesday that he feels shame for my Church and intellectual and moral incomprehension.

Published: 18th March 2021 12:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 12:24 AM   |  A+A-

gay marriage

Imager for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BRUSSELS: A Belgian bishop has lashed out at the Vatican over its decree that the Catholic Church won't bless same-sex unions since God cannot bless sin.

Antwerp Bishop Johan Bonny wrote in an opinion piece Wednesday that he feels shame for my Church and intellectual and moral incomprehension after Pope Francis approved the negative response to a question about whether Catholic clergy have the authority to bless same-sex unions.

The official response said God does not and cannot bless sin".

Bonny, who was part of a Vatican 2015 synod on marriage and family, said: I want to apologise to all for whom this is painful and incomprehensible.

The conference of Belgian bishops backed Bonny's concerns, saying LGBT faithful and their families saw the Vatican decree as exceptionally painful.

The conference urged everyone to work on a climate of respect, recognition and integration.

The Vatican's position has pleased conservatives, disheartened advocates for LGBT Catholics and thrown a wrench into a debate within Germany's Catholic Church, which has been at the forefront of opening discussions on hot-button issues such as Catholic teachings on homosexuality.

Bonny said he was disappointed by the level of argument that ran through the note from the Vatican's orthodoxy office, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith.

Intellectually, this does not even reach the level of high school. These kind of arguments, the logic, you see right through it. These days, you don't convince anyone that way, Bonny said.

The Congregation's note distinguished between blessing same-sex unions and the church's welcoming and blessing of gay people, which it endorsed.

It argued that such unions were not part of God's plan and that any sacramental recognition of them could be confused with marriage.

The Vatican holds that gay people must be treated with dignity and respect, but that gay sex is intrinsically disordered.

 Catholic teaching says that marriage is a lifelong union between a man and a woman that is part of God's plan and intended for creating new life.

The orthodoxy office's document argued that same-sex unions can't be blessed by the Catholic Church because they are not part of that plan.

God does not and cannot bless sin: He blesses sinful man, so that he may recognise that he is part of his plan of love and allow himself to be changed by him, the note said.

In his opinion piece published in Belgian newspaper De Standaard, Bonny countered that sin is one of the most difficult theological and moral categories to define, and one of the last to pin on people and their way of living together.

The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith issued a similar decree in 2003 that said the church's respect for gay people cannot lead in any way to approval of homosexual behaviour or to legal recognition of homosexual unions.

Belgium has historically been a staunch Roman Catholic country with strong ties to the Vatican.

But the number of believers and attendance at church services has shrunk over the past decades.

The nation is dotted with churches great and small, but their death announcements almost invariably outnumber those for baptisms.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
belgian bishop vatican gay union
India Matters
Marimuthu’s hut in Kaduvakudi village in Tiruvarur. (Photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Kewal Krishan gets the Covid jab at Fortis Hospital in Delhi on Monday. (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old with medical history becomes India's oldest person to take COVID-19 jab
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Now, FIR against Rajasthan Textbook Board, for hurting religious sentiments
Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a poll campaign in Kerala. (Photo | Twitter)
Will take decision after SC final judgment on Sabarimala: Kerala CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave or ripple? Experts weigh in as Maharashtra COVID-19 situation worsens 
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Call for continued vigil after Kerala witnesses cases of vaccinated people getting COVID
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp