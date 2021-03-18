STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Will not recognise Russia's 'occupation' of Crimea, says G7

The warning comes as a flare-up of fighting in Ukraine's east against Russian-backed separatists has undermined a ceasefire brokered last year.

Published: 18th March 2021 03:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin (File photo | AP)

By AFP

PARIS: The G7 group of leading nations warned Moscow on Thursday that they would not accept Russia's annexation of the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine, in a statement marking the seventh anniversary of a takeover they deem illegal.

"We unequivocally denounce Russia's temporary occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the City of Sevastopol. Russia's attempts to legitimise it are not, and will not, be recognised," it said.

"We call on Russia to respect its international obligations, allow access to international monitors, and to immediately release all those who are unjustly detained," it added.

The warning comes as a flare-up of fighting in Ukraine's east against Russian-backed separatists has undermined a ceasefire brokered last year.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday called last week for a summit with European countries and floated a direct meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in a bid to halt the violence.

Ukraine and its Western allies accuse Russia of sending troops and arms to support the separatists, though Moscow denies the claims, blaming the recent uptick in fighting on Ukrainian forces. 

Tensions between Moscow and Washington also spiralled into a diplomatic crisis this week after President Joe Biden said Putin would "pay a price" after US officials determined that Russia attempted to sway the recent American presidential election.

Biden also described Putin as a "killer," prompting Moscow to recall its US ambassador.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
G7 group Ukraine Russia Crimea
India Matters
Marimuthu’s hut in Kaduvakudi village in Tiruvarur. (Photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Kewal Krishan gets the Covid jab at Fortis Hospital in Delhi on Monday. (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old with medical history becomes India's oldest person to take COVID-19 jab
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Now, FIR against Rajasthan Textbook Board, for hurting religious sentiments
Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a poll campaign in Kerala. (Photo | Twitter)
Will take decision after SC final judgment on Sabarimala: Kerala CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave or ripple? Experts weigh in as Maharashtra COVID-19 situation worsens 
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Call for continued vigil after Kerala witnesses cases of vaccinated people getting COVID
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp