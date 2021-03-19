STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistan backs Antonio Guterres for second term as UN Secretary-General

Pakistan's support for Guterres was conveyed to him by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who held a telephone conversation with the UN chief on Thursday.

Published: 19th March 2021 03:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 03:29 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has expressed its support for Antonio Guterres, who is seeking a second term as the Secretary-General of the United Nations, the foreign office said here on Friday.

Pakistan's support for Guterres was conveyed to him by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who held a telephone conversation with the UN chief on Thursday and exchanged views on a range of issues, the foreign office said.

"Lauding the UNSG's leadership during challenging times, the Foreign Minister welcomed his availability to serve a second term in office, and expressed Pakistan's full support for Guterres's re-appointment for another five-year tenure," it said.

Guterres (71), whose current term ends on December 31, has expressed his wish to continue for another five years. Qureshi reaffirmed Pakistan's abiding commitment to multilateralism, with a strong UN playing a central role in the delivery of its mandates that meet the expectations of member states.

The Secretary-General lauded Pakistan's Presidency of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) for the promotion of the socio-economic development agenda. Guterres briefed Qureshi on UN efforts on the situation in Afghanistan, the foreign office said.

The two leaders agreed that the Afghan peace process should be taken forward through consultations and in a manner that helps establish durable peace, stability and prosperity in Afghanistan and the region, according to the FO.

