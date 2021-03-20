STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

COVID-19: UN says no international staff left in North Korea

Despite claiming to be coronavirus free, North Korea has sealed off its borders as part of stringent anti-pandemic measures that also involved the departure of diplomats and foreign nationals.

Published: 20th March 2021 03:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2021 03:37 PM   |  A+A-

U.N. spokesman said the world body has been left with no international staff in North Korea and its North Korean employees are working remotely.

U.N. spokesman said the world body has been left with no international staff in North Korea and its North Korean employees are working remotely. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

SEOUL: A U.N. spokesman said the world body in North Korea has been left with no international staff, who are now working remotely.

Despite claiming to be coronavirus free, North Korea has sealed off its borders as part of stringent anti-pandemic measures that also involved the departure of diplomats and foreign nationals.

Earlier this week, the last remaining two international U.N. staffers, both with the World Food Program, reportedly left Pyongyang.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Friday in New York that the U.N. office remains open and functioning, and continues to work remotely for the benefit of the people of North Korea along with local staff.

Dujarric said that after more than a year in North Korea, U.N. international staff had traveled home to visit their families and they are expected to return to Pyongyang as soon as the pandemic-related border closure is lifted for U.N. employees.

Dujarric said that WFP operations will be handled by local staff in Pyongyang and international staff working remotely.

Several U.N. agencies including WFP, WHO and UNICEF have offices in North Korea. But it's not clear how soon their international employees can return.

Experts question North Korea's claim of zero cases. North Korea, whose public health care system remains in shambles, would be at risk of a humanitarian crisis if there is a major outbreak.

An international health group established to promote global access to coronavirus vaccines said last month that North Korea could potentially receive 1.9 million doses of vaccines manufactured in India during the first half of the year. North Korea has about 26 million people.

“The U.N. is working with the government in support of a COVAX vaccination campaign and hopes it will provide an opportunity for staff to return and to scale up our support,” Dujarric said.

The pandemic border shutdown that has sharply shrunk North Korea’s external trade is a major blow to its fragile economy, along with U.N. sanctions and crops-killing natural disasters last year.

“The strict COVID prevention measures have impacted humanitarian operations in (North Korea), causing reduced operational capacity, stock out of essential humanitarian supplies, and delayed delivery of humanitarian program,” Dujarric said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UN North Korea
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a market place. (Photo | AP)
Daily average COVID-19 deaths in India rise up by 50% in a week 
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp