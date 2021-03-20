STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Queen's official birthday celebrations cancelled for second year due to COVID-19

Queen Elizabeth II, who will turn 95 on April 21, has an annual grand public event during the second weekend of June - reserved for the celebration of the British monarch's birthday.

Published: 20th March 2021 07:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2021 07:27 PM   |  A+A-

Queen Elizabeth II made a rare address, calling on Britons to rise to the challenge of the coronavirus pandemic, to exercise self-discipline in 'an increasingly challenging time'. (Photo | AP)

Queen Elizabeth II (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: The Trooping the Colour ceremony to celebrate the Queen's official birthday in June has been cancelled for the second year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Buckingham Palace said on Saturday.

Queen Elizabeth II, who will turn 95 on April 21, has an annual grand public event during the second weekend of June - reserved for the celebration of the British monarch's birthday.

Last year, it had to be cancelled due to the strict lockdown measures in place and was replaced by a scaled-down parade at Windsor Castle, where the Queen is based through the lockdown period, dubbed a "mini Trooping".

Officials are said to be considering a similar plan for June 12 this year.

"Following consultation with government and other relevant parties it has been agreed that the Queen's Official Birthday Parade, also known as Trooping the Colour, will not go ahead this year in its traditional form in central London," a Buckingham Palace statement said.

Thousands of well-wishers usually fill central London to watch the Queen and members of the royal family for the event, which stems from the traditional preparations for battle, when colours (or flags) were carried ("trooped") down the rank to be seen and recognised by the soldiers.

The full ceremony traditionally takes place at Horse Guards Parade in London and involves more than 1,400 soldiers and 200 horses.

The event attracts thousands of spectators - largely friends and family of the soldiers taking part in the military spectacle.

The royal family gathers on the Buckingham Palace balcony to acknowledge the crowds in The Mall leading up to the palace.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Queen official birthday The Trooping the Colour ceremony Queen birthday canceled Buckingham Palace Queen Elizabeth
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a market place. (Photo | AP)
Daily average COVID-19 deaths in India rise up by 50% in a week 
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp