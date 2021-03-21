STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Prince Harry gives advice to grieving children in new book

Harry wrote that losing his mother at age 12 left a huge hole inside of me, according to excerpts of the book printed in the Times of London.

Prince Harry (File | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Britain's Prince Harry has written the foreword for a new book aimed at the children of frontline workers who died in the COVID-19 pandemic, sharing the pain he suffered as a boy after the death of his mother, Princess Diana.

Diana died in a Paris car accident in August 1997.

Hospital by the Hill," by Chris Connaughton, is the story of a young person whose mother worked at a hospital and died during the pandemic.

It is being given to children who have experienced similar losses.

While I wish I was able to hug you right now, I hope this story is able to provide you comfort in knowing that you're not alone, Harry wrote in the forward.

When I was a young boy I lost my mum. At the time, I didn't want to believe it or accept it, and it left a huge hole inside of me. I know how you feel, and I want to assure you that over time that hole will be filled with so much love and support.

Harry has on several occasions reflected on the enduring pain he experienced from his mother's sudden death.

He has made mental health awareness a key part of his charitable work.

We all cope with loss in a different way, but when a parent goes to heaven, I was told their spirit, their love and the memories of them do not, Harry wrote.

They are always with you, and you can hold on to them forever. I find this to be true.

