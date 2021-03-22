STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Australia lists neo-Nazi group Sonnenkrieg Division as terrorists

Published: 22nd March 2021 05:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2021 05:52 PM   |  A+A-

Australia PM Scott Morrison

Australia PM Scott Morrison ( File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

CANBERRA:  Australia on Monday made the neo-Nazi group Sonnenkrieg Division, also known as SKD, the only right-wing outfit designated by the government to be a terrorist organization.

SKD joins 26 Islamic militant groups designated under Australian criminal law as outlawed terrorist organizations.

SKD members have been convicted in Britain for plotting to attack the British royal family, as well as disseminating terrorist material.

Australia's Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton said SKD’s listing as a terrorist organization reflected the government’s commitment to stamping out violence and extremism of all kinds, regardless of ideology or motivation.

“SKD adheres to an abhorrent, violent ideology that encourages lone-wolf terrorist actors who would seek to cause significant harm to our way of life and our country,” Dutton said in a statement.

The listing enables all available terrorist offences and penalties to apply to SKD, including up to 25 years in prison for some offenses.

Until Monday, Australia was the only country inside the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing network — which includes the United States, Britain, Canada and New Zealand — not to have labelled any right-wing extremist organization as terrorists.

