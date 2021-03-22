STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Japan registers 1st possible case of mother-to-newborn COVID-19 transmission

There have been reports coming from several other countries, including Singapore and Bulgaria, where women gave birth to babies with antibodies after having contracted COVID-19.

Published: 22nd March 2021 02:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2021 02:22 PM   |  A+A-

baby

Representational Image.

By ANI

TOKYO: A newborn in Japan is believed to have contracted COVID-19 from the mother in what may be the first case of mother-to-baby coronavirus transmission in the country, the NHK public broadcaster reported on Monday.

According to the Japanese media outlet, researchers from the Japan Pediatric Society studied 1,124 medical facilities across the country that have pediatric departments. Per the survey results, 52 newborns at 31 facilities were born to coronavirus-positive mothers last August, of whom one baby was said to be infected. The child reportedly did not have health problems.

The broadcaster added, citing researchers, that there had been other similar cases reported from abroad on suspected mother-to-baby COVID-19 transmissions.

According to Morioka Ichiro, a professor at the Nihon University School of Medicine, the chances of mothers passing the coronavirus on to their babies is low and infected babies may develop light symptoms.

There have been reports coming from several other countries, including Singapore and Bulgaria, where women gave birth to babies with antibodies after having contracted COVID-19 during pregnancy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus new born
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
What a Covid-19 second wave will mean for your money
Representational Image.
Japan registers 1st possible case of mother-to-newborn Covid transmission
For representational purpose.
Encashment of cheques will be hassle-free from September 30: RBI
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Aadhaar not mandatory for life certificate: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a market place. (Photo | AP)
Daily average COVID-19 deaths in India rise up by 50% in a week 
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp