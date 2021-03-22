STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Nine UK returnees 'flee' quarantine hotel in Bangladesh

On March 18, 152 UK returnees landed at the Sylhet Osmani International Airport.

Published: 22nd March 2021 02:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2021 02:18 PM   |  A+A-

COVID testing

Image for representation (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

DHAKA: Nine UK returnees "fled" from a hotel in Bangladesh's Sylhet where they were supposed to quarantine until March 26, but returned a few hours later, according to authorities.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Media) of the Sylhet Metropolitan Police BM Ashrafullah Taher said an investigation was underway to find out how the returness could flee from the Britannia Hotel while three police officials were on duty.

"Action will be taken if any negligence is found on the part of the police or the hotel authority," Taher said.

The nine returnees had started their quarantine at the hotel on March 18.

Hotel authorities found that they were missing from their rooms at around 2 p.m.

"When contacted over the phone, one of them said they went home to see a dying family member and committed to return to the hotel. They came back at night," hotel manager Kawsar Khan said.

On March 18, 152 UK returnees landed at the Sylhet Osmani International Airport.

Of them, 147 were sent to 10 residential hotels in Sylhet following the government's directive and under the supervision of army officers and police.

A total of 35 people were sent to the Britannia Hotel in the city's Ambarkhan area.

As it has emerged that the highly contagious British Covid-19 variant is already circulating in the country, the government made institutional quarantine mandatory for all UK returnees from January 1.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sylhet
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
What a Covid-19 second wave will mean for your money
Representational Image.
Japan registers 1st possible case of mother-to-newborn Covid transmission
For representational purpose.
Encashment of cheques will be hassle-free from September 30: RBI
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Aadhaar not mandatory for life certificate: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a market place. (Photo | AP)
Daily average COVID-19 deaths in India rise up by 50% in a week 
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp