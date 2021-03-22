STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Sorry, won't run for re-election': US Representative Tom Reed apologizes for sexual harassment

Reed apologized to his wife and children, and to Davis, and said that he planned 'to dedicate my time and attention to making amends for my past actions'.

Published: 22nd March 2021 01:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2021 01:47 PM   |  A+A-

US Representative Tom Reed speaks to the media on Capitol Hill in Washington.

US Representative Tom Reed speaks to the media on Capitol Hill in Washington. (File photo| AP)

By Associated Press

US Representative Tom Reed, a Republican from western New York who was accused last week of rubbing a female lobbyist’s back and unhooking her bra without her consent in 2017, apologized to the woman on Sunday and announced that he will not run for reelection next year.

Reed (49) said in a statement that the incident involving then-lobbyist Nicolette Davis occurred "at a time in my life in which I was struggling". He said he entered treatment that year and realized he was "powerless over alcohol".

Reed apologized to his wife and children, and to Davis, and said that he planned "to dedicate my time and attention to making amends for my past actions".

Reed, who was first elected to Congress in 2010, had been among the members of Congress calling for the resignation of Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo over sexual harassment allegations. In late February, Reed said he was seriously considering running for governor against Cuomo should the Democrat seek a fourth term next year.

Reed said in his statement Sunday that he would not seek any elective office in 2022.

The announcement came two days after The Washington Post reported the allegations from Davis, who was 25 and a lobbyist for insurer Aflac when she said Reed, seated next to her at a Minneapolis bar, unhooked her bra from outside her blouse and moved his hand to her thigh.

"A drunk congressman is rubbing my back," she texted a co-worker at Aflac that evening, adding later, "HELP HELP." Reed released a statement Friday saying, "This account of my actions is not accurate."

In his statement Sunday he said, "In reflection, my personal depiction of this event is irrelevant. Simply put, my behavior caused her pain, showed her disrespect and was unprofessional. I was wrong, I am sorry, and I take full responsibility."

A former mayor of Corning, New York, Reed is co-chair of the House of Representatives' bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus. He voted against impeaching former President Donald Trump in January but voted in favor of certifying the 2020 election of Democrat Joe Biden.

