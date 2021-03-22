STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Trump attacks Biden administration as US faces influx of migrants at southern border

Trump said there is a 'huge cover-up to hide just how bad things truly are' and that the current US border crisis is a 'total failure' of the Biden administration.

Published: 22nd March 2021 01:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2021 01:48 PM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump (L) and US President-elect Joe Biden (R)

US President Joe Biden and Former President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump has blamed the current administration of President Joe Biden for the ongoing crisis at the US southern border, saying that the border wall with Mexico needs to be finished in order to deal with the problem.

"We proudly handed the Biden Administration the most secure border in history. All they had to do was keep this smooth-running system on autopilot. Instead, in the span of just a few weeks, the Biden Administration has turned a national triumph into a national disaster," Trump said in a Sunday statement, as reported by The Hill.

The former president specifically targeted Homeland Security Secretary (DHS) Alejandro Mayorkas, who appeared on a slate of Sunday morning political news shows earlier in the day to defend the Biden administration's immigration policies.

ALSO READ| 'Border is closed': Joe Biden pushes back criticism amid mounting migrants crisis

Trump said there is a "huge cover-up to hide just how bad things truly are". He said that the current US border crisis is a "total failure" of the Biden administration. "They must immediately complete the wall, which can be done in a matter of weeks - they should never have stopped it. They are causing death and human tragedy," Trump added.

Mayorkas, speaking on Fox, and CNN, said that the southern US border remains "closed," while emphasising the US will not deport unaccompanied minors. "Now is not the time to come. Do not come, the journey is dangerous. We are building safe, orderly, and humane ways to address the needs of vulnerable children," Mayorkas said.

Some 100,000 potential illegal immigrants tried to cross the border into the US from Mexico in February compared with only 36,000 in the same month last year, Congressman Michael Guest said earlier in March. The Biden administration was unprepared to handle a surge in immigration in the middle of the continuing coronavirus pandemic, according to Guest as reported by Sputnik.

Data from US Customs and Border Protection shows 9,457 unaccompanied migrant children were apprehended at the southern border in February, which is a substantial increase from the 5,858 unaccompanied migrant children apprehended in January.

US media reported this weekend that there are currently over 15,000 unaccompanied migrant children in US custody, 5,000 of them are being held at Customs and Border Protection (CBP) facilities not designed for long-term housing, read Sputnik.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Donald Trump Joe Biden US migrants US immigration policy Mexico border wall
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
What a Covid-19 second wave will mean for your money
Representational Image.
Japan registers 1st possible case of mother-to-newborn Covid transmission
For representational purpose.
Encashment of cheques will be hassle-free from September 30: RBI
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Aadhaar not mandatory for life certificate: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a market place. (Photo | AP)
Daily average COVID-19 deaths in India rise up by 50% in a week 
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp