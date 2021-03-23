STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Around 400 illegal migrants test COVID-19 positive in Thailand

As of Sunday, Thailand's total COVID-19 caseload has risen to 27,803, out of which 24,826 were domestic cases while 2,977 were referred to imported cases.

Published: 23rd March 2021 07:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2021 07:04 PM   |  A+A-

COVID testing

Image for representation (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

BANGKOK: Around 400 illegal migrants tested COVID-19 positive and are being transferred to a field hospital in Bangkok on Tuesday.

The migrants, who tested positive, were detained in their cells in Bang Khen district before transferred to the field hospital at the Royal Thai Police sports club, the Bangkok Post reports.

The stadium of the police's Welfare Division on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road is converted into a field hospital to treat new COVID-19 cases found among detained illegal migrants.

Police Lieutenant General Sompong Chingduang, the commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, said that 393 illegal migrants had contracted COVID-19 in the bureau's detention facility in Bang Khen.

The infected people were isolated and some of them would be treated at a field hospital at a stadium of the police's Welfare Division in the compound of the Royal Thai Police Sports Club on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road, he said while assuring the situation is under control.

The detained migrants, who were free of COVID-19, would be repatriated or sent to the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, he said.

As of Sunday, Thailand's total COVID-19 caseload has risen to 27,803, out of which 24,826 were domestic cases while 2,977 were referred to imported cases.

So far, 26,598 patients have fully recovered and been released from hospitals, while 1,115 others are currently hospitalised and 90 fatalities have been reported.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thailand COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
All those above 45 years of age can get vaccinated from April 1: Javadekar
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy had conspired with Maoists to overthrow government: Court
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Greater Hyderabad region sees over 100 COVID cases for first time in 2021
Bharath PN at the Dal lake in Srinagar (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kanyakumari to Kashmir: Karnataka man walks 4,000 km to honour Covid warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Aadirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp