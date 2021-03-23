STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

We want 'good relations' with its neighbours: Pakistan envoy to India Aftab Hasan Khan

India and Pakistan and other members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation will also hold a joint anti-terrorism exercise this year.

Published: 23rd March 2021 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2021 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan High Commission in India charge d'affaires Aftab Hasan Khan

Pakistan High Commission in India charge d'affaires Aftab Hasan Khan. (Photo| ANI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Pakistan wants "good relations" with its neighbours and it is important that New Delhi and Islamabad work towards eliminating poverty and illiteracy, Pakistan High Commission charge d'affaires Aftab Hasan Khan said on Tuesday.

"Pakistan wants to have good relations with its neighbours. It's important that instead of war we work towards eliminating poverty and illiteracy. It would only be possible if there is peace. For peace to prevail, issues must be resolved through dialogue," Khan said during an event on the occasion of Pakistan Day.

The envoy's remarks hold significance as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi will be attending the 'Heart of Asia' conference in Tajikistan capital Dushanbe later this month.

Today, India and Pakistan also began the annual meeting of the Permanent Indus Commission (PIC). The meeting is being held after a gap of more than two-and-a-half years. A delegation from Pakistan reached New Delhi on Monday to hold talks with India under the 1960 Indus Water Treaty (IWT).

India and Pakistan and other members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) will also hold a joint anti-terrorism exercise this year.

In a positive indication amid frosty ties, Indian and Pakistani armies announced last month that they had begun to strictly adhere to ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir from the midnight of February 24.

Moreover, in recent weeks, Pakistani leadership and the army have been urging for the normalisation of relations between the two countries.

Pakistan army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa earlier said that a stable relationship between India and Pakistan is key to unlocking the potential of South and Central Asia by ensuring connectivity between East and West Asia.

India last month said that it desires "normal neighbourly" relations with Pakistan in an environment free of terror, hostility and violence. India has told Pakistan that "talks and terror" cannot go together and has asked Islamabad to take demonstrable steps against terror groups responsible for launching various attacks on India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aftab Hasan Khan India Pakistan ties India Pakistan relations Pakistan neighbours Pakistan day
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
What a Covid-19 second wave will mean for your money
Representational Image.
Japan registers 1st possible case of mother-to-newborn Covid transmission
For representational purpose.
Encashment of cheques will be hassle-free from September 30: RBI
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Aadhaar not mandatory for life certificate: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu minister RB Udhayakumar. (photo| Facebook/ @R.B.Udhayakumar)
TN govt under debt to reduce individual burden: Revenue Minister R B Udhayakumar
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp