STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

French navy seizes six tons of cocaine off African coast

It was France's largest-ever drug seizure at sea, and involved coordination with international partners, according to a statement from the French military.

Published: 24th March 2021 06:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2021 06:37 PM   |  A+A-

Drugs

Military reinforcements were brought in to help remove all the cocaine, the statement said. (Representational Image)

By Associated Press

PARIS: The French military says it seized 6 tons of cocaine with an estimated value of up to 1 billion euros (USD 1.2 billion) from a cargo ship travelling off the west coast of Africa.

It was France's largest-ever drug seizure at sea, and involved coordination with international partners, according to a statement Tuesday from the French military.

The statement said the cargo ship had travelled from South America.

Alerted to suspicious cargo, members of a French patrol in the Gulf of Guinea confronted the ship Sunday morning from their helicopter carrier.

Military reinforcements were brought in to help remove all the cocaine, the statement said.

The helicopter carrier is part of France's Corymbe mission aimed at helping countries in the region with security on what is a frequent trafficking route.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
French Military
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Second Coronavirus wave to peak in April, may last up to 100 days: SBI report
Centre confirms double mutation in Maharashtra
Goldman Sachs (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru: Goldman Sachs asks employees to work-from-home
Former Indian captain MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AIADMK's Nagapattinam candidate T Kathiravan canvasses votes by washing clothes in public near Nagore on Monday. (Photo | EPS)
TN polls: AIADMK candidate impresses voters by washing clothes!
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
'Co-Le-B' alliance still there, govt's Sabarimala stand clear, says Pinarayi Vijayan
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp