STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Government hopeful of resolving Iran's currency issue by next month; export to resume soon

Iran's rupee reserves have reduced significantly in India's UCO and IDBI Bank, the two banks authorised to facilitate rupee trade.

Published: 24th March 2021 02:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2021 02:36 PM   |  A+A-

export

For representational purpose.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As India's export of commodities like sugar to Iran has been hit due to Tehran's rupee reserves shortage with Indian banks, the government on Wednesday said the two nations are negotiating for the use of other currencies for bilateral trade and is hopeful of resolving the matter by next month.

Iran's rupee reserves have reduced significantly in India's UCO and IDBI Bank, the two banks authorised to facilitate rupee trade.

As a result, exports of agri-commodities like sugar, tea and rice have almost stopped because exporters are not sure of getting paid on time.

"Our negotiations with Iran are on. The Ministry of External Affairs is negotiating. We hope to see a breakthrough soon. We are trying to resolve this by April," Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey told PTI.

Iran still has some quantity of other currencies. The two countries are discussing to allow any other currency that banks can accept for bilateral trade, he said.

Asked when sugar export from India will resume, the secretary said the issue will hopefully get resolved by April and thereafter the shipments can take place.

Iran needs sugar. It imports sugar from India as prices are better and transportation cost is less, he said.

During last year, Iran had imported 11 lakh tonnes of sugar from India, which is one-sixth of the country's total exports, he added.

On India's sugar export quota fixed at 6 million tonne for the current 2020-21 marketing year (October-September), the secretary made it clear that the quota remains the same and there is no question of increasing it.

"There is confusion if export quota will be increased or not. 6 million tonne is the quota for this year. For next year's quota, we will not make a decision now," he said.

The decision on fixing an export quota for the 2021-22 marketing year will be determined based on the area sown under sugarcane crop and production estimates, he said. He further said India has contracted 4.3 million tonne of sugar export so far this year.

Of which, about 2.1 million tonne have left sugar mills.Almost 1.63 million tonne have been despatched from ports. "We are on target," he added.

India is the world's second-largest sugar-producing country after Brazil with a production estimate of 31 million tonne for the 2020-21 marketing year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Government Iran
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Jagan govt backs March 26 Bharat Bandh; offices, RTS buses after 1 pm 
Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a poll rally (Photo | PTI)
CAA will not to be implemented before July, Lok Sabha told
Elderly people queue up to get immunised against Covid-19 in Tirupati | Madhav K
Test-track-treat: Centre’s new guidelines to states amid rise in Covid cases
India all-rounder Krunal Pandya (Photo | AP)
Kept dad's bag in dressing room, he will always be with us: Krunal and Hardik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Adirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp