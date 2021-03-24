STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nepal sounds high alert in border areas as COVID-19 cases rise in India

The province shares a 464 km long border with India, stretching from Saptari district in the east to Parsa district in the west.

A medic takes swab sample from a person for COVID-19 test amid surge in coronavirus cases

A medic takes swab sample from a person for COVID-19 test amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Thane, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KATHMANDU: The Nepal government on Wednesday sounded a high alert at border transit points following a surge in coronavirus cases in India.

Stringent checking has been adopted at the transit points in eight districts of the country's Province 2, according to the Armed Police Force (APF) Chhinnamasta Brigade Headquarters, Mahottari district.

The province shares a 464 km long border with India, stretching from Saptari district in the east to Parsa district in the west.

There are 67 Border Outposts (BOPs) and 35 Forward Operating Bases (FOBs) of the APF along the border.

The APF personnel assigned at these outposts have been directed to conduct strict checking of people entering Nepal from India via these transit points.

Deputy Inspector General of APF, Chandra Prakash Gautam told media persons that they have instructed the border outposts to set up health desks at the transit points, establishing coordination with COVID-19 Crisis Management Committee and the local governments in all the eight districts.

It has been decided to set up health desks, adopt strict checking at the border areas, keeping the APF and the Nepal Police on alert for containing the contagion and mobilising the Army at the major border transit points.

The meeting of the District Crisis Management Committee chaired by Chief District Officer and Committee coordinator, Ashman Tamang, also decided to manage beds at the Narayani Hospital, Bagahi health post, Pokhariya Hospital and Bhikhampur health post for treatment of COVID-19 patients, in view of the possibility of an increase in cases.

The committee has urged the general public not to gather in a group of over 25 people while celebrating the Holi, keeping in mind the risk of coronavirus infection.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Population confirmed 145 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the country's tally to 276,389.

Of the total cases so far, 272,187 people have recovered whereas 3,020 died, according to the ministry.

In the past 24 hours, 90 people were discharged while one died.

Currently, there are 1,182 active cases in the country.

