STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Denmark prolongs suspension of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Several European countries that had suspended using the vaccine have resumed administering it after the European Union's drug regulator said it was safe.

Published: 25th March 2021 05:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 05:25 PM   |  A+A-

About 150,000 people in Denmark have gotten a shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

About 150,000 people in Denmark have gotten a shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

COPENHAGEN: The Danish government decided Thursday to continue its suspension of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 for three more weeks.

Denmark paused the use of the AstraZeneca as a precautionary measure on March 11 after reports that a 60-year-old woman died with blood clots in several parts of her body a week after she received the vaccine, according to health officials.

The death of a second person in Denmark who died after getting the AstraZeneca vaccine was reported shortly after.

Danish health authorities said they have no evidence the vaccine was responsible for either death.

Norway and Sweden also have paused the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Several European countries that had suspended using the vaccine have resumed administering it after the European Union's drug regulator said it was safe.

The European Medicines Agency has said the vaccine's benefits continue to outweigh its risks and the vaccine can continue to be administered while a closer evaluation of the blood clot cases continues.

About 150,000 people in Denmark have gotten a shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Soeren Brostroem, head of the Danish Health Agency, said on March 19 that officials need more time to evaluate the vaccine.

He added that, "We don't throw away the AstraZeneca vaccine. It is in the fridge."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AstraZeneca Covid 19 Coronavirus Coronavirus Pandemic
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Second Coronavirus wave to peak in April, may last up to 100 days: SBI report
Centre confirms double mutation in Maharashtra
Goldman Sachs (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru: Goldman Sachs asks employees to work-from-home
Former Indian captain MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AIADMK's Nagapattinam candidate T Kathiravan canvasses votes by washing clothes in public near Nagore on Monday. (Photo | EPS)
TN polls: AIADMK candidate impresses voters by washing clothes!
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
'Co-Le-B' alliance still there, govt's Sabarimala stand clear, says Pinarayi Vijayan
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp