STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

LGBT groups want equality law in Japan before Tokyo Olympics 2021

LGBTQ and other human rights activists say the momentum for the law is rising as Japan gets attention over its handling of gender equality, diversity and other human rights issues.

Published: 25th March 2021 04:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 04:42 PM   |  A+A-

Activists gather in front of parliament before they submit a petition in Tokyo

Activists gather in front of parliament before they submit a petition in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

TOKYO: Activists submitted a petition with over 106,000 signatures to Japan's ruling party Thursday, calling for an LGBT equality law to be enacted before the Tokyo Games, saying Japan as host nation should live up to the Olympic charter banning gender and sexual discrimination.

Their action came on the day the Olympic torch relay began in the northern prefecture of Fukushima counting down to the Games that start in July.

LGBTQ and other human rights activists say the momentum for the law is rising as Japan gets attention over its handling of gender equality, diversity and other human rights issues.

"Many LGBT people in Japan are still discriminated against ...We need legislation to guarantee human rights and equality of LGBT people," said Yuri Igarashi, director of the Japan Alliance for LGBT Legislation, one of four main groups that organized the petition.

"It is a responsibility for a host nation to legalize the equality act."

Igarashi said the groups submitted the signatures to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner Komeito, as well as opposition lawmakers.

Japan has slowly shown increased support and awareness of sexual diversity but lacks legal protections, while dozens of other countries have allowed same-sex marriages and enacted other laws protecting the rights of sexual minorities.

Pressure to conform still forces many lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people to hide their sexual identities fearing discrimination at school, work and even from their families.

Transgender people must get their reproductive organs removed before their gender can be changed on official documents -- a requirement that international medical experts and human rights groups criticize as inhumane.

But recently, a district court in Sapporo, in northern Japan, ruled that the prohibition of same-sex unions violates the constitutional right to equality.

That case has no immediate legal impact but could promote public support for equal rights.

The ruling party has promised to raise its awareness of LGBT issues and says it is working on legislation 'to promote understanding,' but the move is expected to face strong resistance from the conservatives in the party.

Fumino Sugiyama, a transgender activist and former Olympian in fencing, said at the news conference that few Japanese LGBT athletes have come out because of fear of discrimination or disappointing their families, and they worry about hurting their future career and relationship with athletic organizations.

"I believe a change in the athletic community could be a driving force toward a social change," Sugiyama said.

"We call for the equality law so that we can achieve a society where not only LGBTQ people but everyone can live in a safe and secure environment."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tokyo Olympics 2021 LGBT
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Second Coronavirus wave to peak in April, may last up to 100 days: SBI report
Centre confirms double mutation in Maharashtra
Goldman Sachs (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru: Goldman Sachs asks employees to work-from-home
Former Indian captain MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AIADMK's Nagapattinam candidate T Kathiravan canvasses votes by washing clothes in public near Nagore on Monday. (Photo | EPS)
TN polls: AIADMK candidate impresses voters by washing clothes!
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
'Co-Le-B' alliance still there, govt's Sabarimala stand clear, says Pinarayi Vijayan
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp