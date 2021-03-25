Sri Lanka to buy seven million Sputnik V doses

By Associated Press

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka has decided to purchase 7 million doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine.

The government says it will pay USD 69.65 million for the shots.

Sri Lanka aims to inoculate 14 million people out of the population of 22 million.

So far, over 850,000 people have received their shots using the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Sri Lanka has received 1.2 million AstraZeneca doses out of at least 10 million it purchased for USD 52.5 million.

It has also approved China's Sinopharm shots.

Sri Lanka has reported 91,017 confirmed cases including 554 fatalities.