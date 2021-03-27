STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

10 police personnel killed in Taliban attack in Afghanistan's Helmand

The three security force members, including the police chief, were killed and two more were wounded, according to a media report.

Published: 27th March 2021 03:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2021 03:54 PM   |  A+A-

Image of Taliban fighters used for representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)

Image of Taliban fighters used for representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

HELMAND: At least 10 police personnel including Sangin district police chief Abdul Mohammad Sarwari were killed in a Taliban attack in Lashkargah city on Saturday, Tolo News reported.

The three security force members, including the police chief, were killed and two more were wounded, Tolo News reported, quoting Zaman Hamdard, spokesman for the Helmand police chief.

A total of 15 Taliban were killed in the attack and seven got wounded, the spokesman told the reporters.

Earlier on Thursday night, a girl was killed in a clash between security forces and the Taliban in Chaharbolak district in the northern province of Balkh,

According to TOLO News data, 270 civilians and security force members were killed and 173 more were wounded in various security incidents across the country in February.

It further revealed that 166 security incidents, including magnetic IED blasts, roadside bomb blasts, targeted attacks, and Taliban offensives, occurred in Afghanistan in February.

However, in January, TOLO News findings indicated that 271 people were killed, and 347 others were wounded in Afghanistan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Taliban Afghanistan Afghanistan Taliban attack
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ThinkEdu Conclave Day 1 | Ramesh Pokhriyal | Makarand Paranjape | The New Indian Express
Ramesh Pokhriyal
Ramesh Pokhriyal at ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | NEP | Education
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp