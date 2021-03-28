STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistan PM Imran Khan greets Hindus on Holi

According to official estimates, 75 lakh Hindus live in Pakistan.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday greeted the Hindu community on the occasion of Holi.

The festival is being celebrated in Pakistan on Sunday and Monday.

"Wishing all our Hindu community a very happy Holi, the festival of colours," the prime minister tweeted.

Several other leaders, including National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, also wished the Hindu parliamentarians and the community at large on their special occasion.

"This festival of light and colours provides an opportunity to spread happiness," he said, praising the role of the Hindu community in the upliftment of Pakistan.

Qaiser said all minority communities have the right to openly celebrate their religious festivals in Pakistan.

Hindus form the biggest minority community in Pakistan.

Holi is a Hindu spring festival, which is celebrated predominantly in India and Nepal, but has now spread across other parts of the world.

The festival has become popular amongst non-Hindus as well.

