STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Indian-origin Singaporean gets 14 weeks in jail for deliberately coughing at and abusing policemen

District Judge Ng Cheng Thiam considered another 10 charges, such as being drunk in public, before announcing the 14-week prison sentence.

Published: 29th March 2021 08:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2021 08:33 PM   |  A+A-

Jails, Prison

Image used for representation only

By PTI

SINGAPORE: An Indian-origin Singaporean was sentenced to 14 weeks in jail on Monday for deliberately coughing at a police officer and using abusive language at a hospital here last year.

Devraj Tamil Selvan was also given a three-year driving ban after pleading guilty to four charges, that included using abusive behaviour towards a public servant and riding a motorcycle while already under a driving ban.

District Judge Ng Cheng Thiam considered another 10 charges, such as being drunk in public, before announcing the 14-week prison sentence.

The court heard that on September 13 last year the police received a call from a woman who said her sister-in-law's boyfriend was at their home "using violence".

Three police officers went to the scene.

While they were there, Devraj slapped his girlfriend once on the face, leading to his arrest.

When he was taken inside the police vehicle, Devraj claimed he could not breathe and was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

At the hospital's accident and emergency department, Devraj removed his mask -- which must be worn mandatorily in public places here to stem the spread of COVID-19 -- and coughed at a policeman, despite several warnings from the officers and hospital staffers.

He later told the police officers: "Take out the handcuff, ***, *****, (expletive in Sinagporean) stupid idiots."

The court also heard that about a month earlier, Devraj's sister-in-law called the police to say that he and her mother were fighting.

When police officers got to the scene, they interviewed Devraj who admitted that he had ridden his motorcycle from Chua Chu Kang to Jurong with his girlfriend as a pillion rider.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Eugene Teh revealed that Devraj was previously fined SGD2,000 in 2009 for theft and also served six months in the Singapore Armed Forces' detention barracks for voluntarily causing hurt.

Most recently, in October 2019, he was jailed eight weeks for harassment offences.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Singapore Indians in Singapore Singapore crime
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Small Is Beautiful: Sparking The Start-Ups Within | Amit Agarwal | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairperson of All India Council for Technical Education. (AICTE Website)
What The NEP Will Mean For An Atmanirbhar India | Anil Sahasrabudhe | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp