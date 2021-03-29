STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
North Korea accuses UN of double standard over missile firings

The Foreign Ministry said it doesn't make any sense for the UN council to take issue with only North Korea's missile launches, while not doing anything on similar weapons tests by other countries.

Published: 29th March 2021 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2021 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Test fire of newly developed new-type tactical guided projectile by the Academy of Defense Science, at an undisclosed place in North Korea. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SEOUL: North Korea on Monday accused the United Nations of a double standard over its reaction to the North's recent missile launches, warning it of a serious consequence.

Last week, North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea in a defiance of UN resolutions that ban such launches by North Korea.

The UN Security Council subsequently adopted a resolution to renew the mandate of UN experts monitoring sanctions against North Korea.

Some experts say North Korea's missile launches, the first of their kind in a year, were aimed at applying pressure on the new US government of President Joe Biden.

It constitutes a denial of sovereignty and an apparent double standard that the UNSC takes issue, on the basis of the UN resolutions'  direct products of the US hostile policy toward (North Korea), senior North Korean Foreign Ministry official Jo Chol Su said in a statement carried by state media.

Jo said it doesn't make any sense for the UN council to take issue with only North Korea's missile launches, while not doing anything on similar weapons tests by other countries.

He said such a double standard will invite more serious consequence but didn't elaborate.

Observers say North Korea could test-fire longer-range missiles in coming weeks.

