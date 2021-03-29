STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
US suspends trade deal with Myanmar in aftermath of military coup

The military overthrew the elected government, jailed Aung San Suu Kyi and other civilian leaders and killed and imprisoned protesters in the country also known as Burma.

Published: 29th March 2021 11:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2021 11:14 PM   |  A+A-

Anti-coup protesters disperse as the protesters confront police in Yangon, Myanmar.

Anti-coup protesters disperse as the protesters confront police in Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON: The United States on Monday suspended a trade deal with Myanmar until a democratic government is brought back to the Southeast Asian country after a bloody February 1 coup.

"The United States supports the people of Burma in their efforts to restore a democratically elected government,'' U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said in a statement.

"The United States strongly condemns the Burmese security forces' brutal violence against civilians. The killing of peaceful protestors, students, workers, labor leaders, medics, and children has shocked the conscience of the international community.''

Tai's office said the United States was immediately suspending all U.S. engagement with Burma under the 2013 Trade and Investment Framework Agreement.

Under the agreement, the two countries cooperated on trade and investment issues in an effort to integrate Myanmar into the global economy, a reward for the military's decision to allow a return to democracy, a transition that ended abruptly with last month's coup. Tai's announcement Monday doesn't stop trade between the two countries.

But the United States is separately imposing economic sanctions on Myanmar.

In response to the military takeover, for instance, the United States and the United Kingdom had earlier imposed sanctions on two conglomerates controlled by Myanmar's military, Myanmar Economic Holdings Ltd. and Myanmar Economic Corp.

Two-way trade between the two countries doesn't amount to much: Myanmar last year was the United States' 84th biggest partner in the trade of goods such as automobiles and machinery.

U.S. goods exports to Burma came to just USD 338 million; imports to USD 1 billion.

